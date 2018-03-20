A Hong Kong cleaner accused of killing her six-year-old grandson at a love hotel missed her first court appearance on Tuesday because she was in hospital, prosecutors revealed.

Kan Kwai-fong, 52, was supposed to appear at Eastern Court to face one count of murder.

Prosecutors alleged that the Ma On Shan resident murdered her grandson Endless Cheng Ting-hin, six, on Sunday at the Beverley Hotel in the Capital Building, on Lockhart Road in Wan Chai.

Principal Magistrate Peter Law Tak-chuen adjourned the case to Friday.

But Kan may be brought to court at an earlier date if she is fit for discharge before Friday.

She is currently under police custody.