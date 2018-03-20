Hong Kong girl, 13, arrested in Macau for smuggling cocaine in her bra

A 13-year-old girl who stuffed packs of cocaine in her bra was among three Hongkongers arrested in Macau for possession of the drug with an estimated street value of HK$190,000.

The three were arrested on Monday after police there received a tip that three Hong Kong residents were trafficking drugs in the world’s biggest gambling hub.

The girl, a Form One pupil, and a 19-year-old man were intercepted at the Hong Kong-Macau ferry terminal on Monday when they arrived from Hong Kong.

“Two packs of cocaine were found hidden in her bra. Its total weight was 43.2 grams,” Macau police spokesman Choi Ian-fai said.

The girl was in the company of the man when the pair were picked up at the terminal, he added.

Initial investigation showed the girl was paid HK$3,000 (US$380) as reward for smuggling the drug into Macau from Hong Kong.

Choi said the man was paid HK$500 by the same criminal syndicate to escort the girl to Macau. No drugs were found on him.

She was believed to be the youngest suspected drug trafficker arrested in Macau since 2015.

Macau police also arrested an 18-year-old Hong Kong man on the street Rua dos Pescadores; he was believed to be recruited by the same gang to pick up the cocaine from the pair and distribute the drug there. Police seized 16.21 grams of cocaine in his hotel room.

Combined, the two seizures had an estimated street value of HK$190,000, police said.

Additional reporting by Danny Mok