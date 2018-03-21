A 40-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was hurled out of a taxi that ploughed into the back of a stationary roadwork truck on a Hong Kong motorway before daybreak on Wednesday.

Her husband, 30, suffered minor back and leg injuries, while the taxi driver, 39, escaped unscathed.

Police arrested the cabby on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. He was released on bail pending further investigation.

Emergency personnel were called in when police received a report of a traffic accident at 3.14am involving a taxi that had slammed into a roadwork truck near Jockey Club Ti-I College on the Tai Po-bound section of Sha Tin Road, Sha Tin.

Investigations showed the couple, who flagged down the taxi in Mong Kok, were on their way home to Sheung Shui at the time of the incident.

The Post understands that initial information indicated the couple had not fastened their seat belts and had fallen asleep during the ride.

“The female passenger [in the rear passenger seat] was thrown out of the taxi through front windscreen from the impact and landed on the road. Her husband sitting behind the driver suffered minor injuries,” a police source said.

He added that the taxi driver, who was wearing his seat belt, was unhurt.

The couple were taken to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, where the woman remains in critical condition. Her husband’s condition is stable.

Police were told that the driver did not see the truck in the minor right bend in the road.

Officers from the New Territories South traffic unit are handling the case.

The taxi took extensive damage to its front and was towed to a government vehicle impound in Tuen Mun for examination.