An elderly man was unconscious in hospital on Wednesday afternoon following a fight with another man on a public housing estate in Hong Kong.

Police were searching for other man over the scuffle near the exit of the car park on Lek Yuen Estate, Lek Yuen Street, Sha Tin.

Police got the call shortly before 3.30pm.

“A passer-by called police saying he saw two men fighting each other and one of them fell to the floor and was bleeding from his head,” a police spokesman said, adding that no weapons were involved.

The unconscious man, thought to be aged between 60 and 70, was at the scene when officers arrived.

He suffered head injuries and was in a coma when he was taken unconscious to the nearby Prince of Wales Hospital.

The other man was also thought to be between 60 and 70. He fled before officers arrived.

At about 4.30pm, police were still scouting the area, but had arrested no one.

A police source said it seemed “the two old men bumped into each other on the street”, and that started the fight.