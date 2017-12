A top Beijing expert on Hong Kong’s mini-constitution is set to field questions on Wednesday afternoon at the capital’s Great Hall of the People on the legal justification for a controversial plan to give mainland Chinese authorities jurisdiction over part of the terminus of a high-speed rail that will link the city to Guangzhou.

Basic Law Committee chairman Li Fei plans to hold a press conference on the same day China’s top legislative body is expected to approve the so-called co-location plan, which would allow mainland officers to enforce national laws during immigration and customs operations in a designated zone leased to them at the West Kowloon terminus of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong rail link.

Questions remain over the scheme’s legal and constitutional justification, even as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor penned a deal last month with Guangdong governor Ma Xingrui to set up a mainland port area at the terminus. Some Hongkongers, including opposition legislators, have said the plan would erode freedoms under the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution.

The plan was one of four bills being scrutinised by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) at its bi-monthly meeting that started on Friday in Beijing.

The time and venue of the press conference were revealed in a notice issued by the press bureau under the NPCSC’s general office on Saturday and published on the official website of the congress on Sunday.

Starting from 4pm on Wednesday in the Great Hall of the People, Li, who is also the deputy secretary general of the Standing Committee, will explain the bills along with other officials, subject to their passage.

On Saturday, Li stressed that the co-location plan was entirely in line with the Basic Law though it remained unclear which articles could be cited to support the legality of the groundbreaking arrangement.

Li promised to comprehensively answer all questions at Wednesday’s news conference but did not disclose other details.

In Hong Kong, legal experts running in an election for the next governing body of Hong Kong’s Bar Association urged Beijing to provide the public an “acceptable legal basis” as it approves the arrangement.

“In a society with rule of law, the public will be disappointed if the authorities fail to clearly explain the legal basis for a project that has been going on for eight years,” University of Hong Kong law professor Johannes Chan Man-mun told reporters on Monday.

Chan, the university’s former law dean, is a member of the line-up led by prominent human rights lawyer Philip Dykes SC contesting the Bar Association’s election set for January 18.

Chan said the association, which is considered one of the most authoritative voices of legal professionals, had “indispensable responsibilities” to speak up on issues concerning rule of law and the controversies of the co-location arrangement.