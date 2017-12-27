A symbolic protest spot outside the Hong Kong government headquarters, which gave rise to the Occupy movement in 2014, is to reopen to the public – but with restricted access for demonstrations.

Officially called the East Wing, but renamed “Civic Square” by pro-democracy protesters, the forecourt will, on Thursday, reopen to vehicles as a drop-off point from 6am until 11pm. Permits to demonstrate at the site will only be granted on Sundays or public holidays.

One organisation, Civil Human Rights Front, has already applied to march to the area for its annual New Year’s Day rally, which will have the theme of defending Hong Kong.

The forecourt has been cordoned off since it became the flashpoint for repeated high-profile sit-ins including a 10-day demonstration against a proposed Beijing-backed education curriculum policy in 2012.

Later, the area was stormed by protesters in 2014, led by student leaders Joshua Wong Chi-fung, Nathan Law Kwun-chung and Alex Chow Yong-kang, which sparked a clash with police that became a prelude to the Occupy movement.

Sammy Ip Chi-hin, chairman of Civil Human Rights Front, was not optimistic his organisation would be allowed to use the site on January 1 with competing parties, including pro-government groups, vying for its occupation.

“This is not a good decision for us because there is too much regulation. The public area should be free to use for the people,” he said. “In the beginning there was no restriction to using the area.”

After the forecourt was closed, the space was surrounded by a three-metre high fence to tighten security around the government’s headquarters. The barrier did not stop Wong from scaling the fence to “occupy” the centre of the forecourt, which led to the 79-day pro-democracy movement that closed several major traffic arteries in the city in 2014.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor pledged during her election campaign to consider reopening the 1,000 square metre forecourt.