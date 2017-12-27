China’s top legislative body on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan for mainland officials to enforce national laws in part of a Hong Kong terminus for the upcoming cross-border rail link, moving the arrangement one step closer to completion despite ongoing divisions in the city over its legality.

The proposal, tabled by China’s cabinet, the State Council, was passed by the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

The NPC Standing Committee also released a document explaining how the plan – where mainland border police and customs officials would handle immigration procedures for travellers in both directions – was in line with Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

Pro-democracy lawmakers in the city had said that the plan had no legal basis, for Article 18 of the Basic Law states that with a few exceptions, national laws would not be applied in the city.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and was promised autonomy not enjoyed by the rest of the mainland under a “one country, two systems” governing formula.

On Wednesday, the NPC Standing Committee said the plan, known as co-location, did not contravene Article 18 because national law would only be enforced in a designated area of the West Kowloon terminus.

This point had previously been made by pro-Beijing figures and the Hong Kong government, that mainland criminal and civil law would only be applied in an area of the terminus leased to officials, including parts of the rail platform and trains, and affect only users of the HK$84.4 billion Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed rail link .

Instead, the document went on to say, the co-location agreement reflected Article 7 of the Basic Law.

Article 7 declares that while land and natural resources belong to the state, Hong Kong would be responsible for managing, developing and using those resources.

In this case, the Hong Kong and mainland authorities had come together to make arrangements for the joint checkpoint, the document added.

The NPC Standing Committee’s endorsement was expected, given that the NPC is considered a rubber stamp parliament by critics.

Senior mainland officials had in recent weeks maintained that the Basic Law allowed for co-location, though they did not elaborate why then.

Last week, director Zhang Xiaoming of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office was quoted by state broadcaster CCTV as saying that the co-location arrangement would not weaken the rights and freedom that Hong Kong people enjoy.

Speaking a day later, Beijing’s top expert on the Basic Law, Li Fei, said co-location was “entirely in line” with the Basic Law.

Elsie Leung Oi-sie, vice-chairwoman of the Basic Law Committee under the NPC Standing Committee, said her personal view was that the legality of the arrangement rested in multiple articles – and not just one – of the Basic Law.

Chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor previously pointed out that co-location would speed up passenger journeys as travellers would not have to go through border clearance procedures twice.

But legal experts in the city, like former University of Hong Kong law dean Johannes Chan Mun-mun, had called on Beijing to “clearly explain the legal basis” for the plan, given that Hong Kong is a “society with rule of law”.

Jasper Tsang Yok-sin, a pro-Beijing former Legislative Council president, last week urged Hong Kong officials to admit that co-location was a unique arrangement that was not provided for by the Basic Law. If they kept casting about for relevant articles to provide the legal basis for co-location, it would only undermine Hongkongers’ faith in the city’s mini-constitution, he said.

Under Article 18 of the Basic Law, the exceptions to national laws being applied in Hong Kong are if they are listed in Annex III of the mini-constitution and have to do with defence, foreign affairs and “other matters outside the limits” of the autonomy given to the city. The national laws would then be promulgated – imported automatically – or adapted through local legislation.

With the standing committee’s approval, the Hong Kong government now needs to submit local laws in February for the approval of the city’s Legislative Council, with the rail link expected to begin operations from the third quarter of next year.