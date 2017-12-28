Hong Kong’s No 2 official on Thursday defended the government’s decision to restrict demonstrations at a popular protest site outside its headquarters, even as it reopened the area known as “Civic Square” to the public after a three-year closure.

But Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung’s words went unheeded, as about 10 opposition members from Labour Party marched into the Admiralty site at noon on Thursday. They ignored the announcement that permits to hold demonstrations there would only be granted for Sundays or public holidays.

Access to the area, officially known as the East Wing Forecourt, was restricted after a three-metre-high fence was erected in July 2014 on the back of security concerns.

But on the night of September 26, 2014, a clash there between police and student leaders, including activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung, who tried to scale the fence with the intention of storming the government building, became a prelude to the 79-day pro-democracy Occupy protests.

During her election campaign earlier this year, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor pledged to consider reopening the 1,000 square-metre forecourt.

Thursday was the first day where civil servants and visitors to the government offices were able to walk through or be dropped off in the area daily between 6am and 11pm.

Cheung, who met members of the media in the forecourt on Thursday morning, said rallies were only allowed during specific periods for the sake of keeping order.

Flanked by the government’s director of administration, Kitty Choi Kit-yu, Cheung said: “There are some 3,000 colleagues working here, with hundreds of visitors and cars coming every day.

“It is very difficult if you say [the area] should be opened for demonstrations or rallies at any time of the day.”

Cheung said the reopening of the forecourt showed the government’s “openness and inclusiveness”, and it would try to hear as many public views as possible.

But activists and pan-democrats, who had disputed the decision to restrict access to “Civic Square” in 2014, were hardly impressed.

“As this is the government’s headquarters, policymakers should [be open] to listening to people expressing public opinions here, instead of rejecting them by pushing them outside,” Labour Party chairman Steven Kwok Wing-kin said.

Kwok and his party colleagues were initially blocked by security guards on Thursday but they were ultimately successful in staging a 20-minute protest in the forecourt, where they called for a “genuine opening” with no limitation on demonstrations.

“Civic Square” has traditionally been the site of high-profile sit-ins, including rallies against the implementation of Beijing-backed national education policies in 2012.