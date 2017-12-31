Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Sunday broke her silence on the contentious joint checkpoint plan for the city’s cross-border rail link to mainland China, hitting out at what she called an “elitist mentality” among local lawyers opposing the plan.

Legal experts have vehemently criticised the proposal to station mainland control officers and enforce mainland laws in part of the Hong Kong rail terminal at West Kowloon, saying the city’s mini-constitution does not provide for such an arrangement.

Dismissing such concerns however, Lam said a three-step process outlined by which Hong Kong would implement the so-called co-location arrangement for the line to Guangzhou was “entirely prudent and lawful”.

“I think it is inaccurate for some people in the legal sector to describe such a careful procedure as being merely someone’s call, or rule by man,” Lam said.

“If you ask me, it shows the elitist mentality and double standards held by some of the lawyers in Hong Kong. They think Hong Kong’s legal system is paramount while the legal system of the mainland – a big country with a population of 1.3 billion – is not right.”

Lam said such an attitude was unfavourable in maintaining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy under the “one country, two systems” governing formula, in place since the transfer of sovereignty from Britain in 1997.

The checkpoint plan would unprecedentedly grant mainland officers almost full jurisdiction over part of the rail station, meaning mainland laws would be enforced on Hong Kong soil for the first time.

The Hong Kong Bar Association and a group of legal heavyweights have slammed the plan, which was officially approved by China’s top legislative body last week. The lawyers said it dealt a huge blow to the city’s rule of law and “one country, two systems”.

The association said it was “appalled” by the decision, made by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPCSC), and described it as the most retrograde step since the handover. They said the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, had been “irreparably breached”.

A group of local barristers – led by human rights experts Philip Dykes and Professor Johannes Chan Man-mun – said the proposal would contravene Article 18 of the Basic Law, which stipulates national laws shall not apply to Hong Kong except those listed in Annexe III.

Dykes and Chan will contest elections for leadership positions at the Bar Association next month.

Some legal experts have said the checkpoint plan could face challenges in the Hong Kong courts, but have conceded that such a process would only end up in the NPCSC issuing an interpretation of the Basic Law to ensure the proposal has a clear legal mandate – a right the NPCSC holds under the Chinese constitution.

But on Sunday Lam firmly rejected the idea the government might ask the NPCSC to intervene in such a way.

“The Hong Kong government would not make such a serious move just because of the views expressed by some people in the legal sector,” she said. The administration would not do anything unconstitutional only to “satisfy or please” those who held opposing opinions.

“The problem now is not that the plan lacks a legal basis, it is only that some people in the legal sector believe it lacks a legal basis,” Lam said.

The government is expected to table the relevant local legislation by February for approval by the city’s legislature, paving the way for the rail link to begin operations as planned in the third quarter of 2018.