An ousted pro-independence lawmaker told a Hong Kong court on Friday the law was on her side when she tried to bypass security guards to take part in a Legislative Council meeting two years ago.

Yau Wai-ching took to the witness box to tell the Kowloon City Court that she was only fulfilling her responsibility when she demanded to enter a conference room of the legislature on November 2, 2016.

The Youngspiration lawmaker was stopped by security guards on the day, after they were ordered by Legco president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen to stop her and her fellow localist lawmaker-elect, Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang, from entering.

At the time, the pair had not yet been disqualified from the body. But neither one’s oath had been accepted after their earlier efforts laden with anti-China antics were rejected.

Magistrate Wong Sze-lai had heard they were trying to retake their oath on the day.

But the two are now being accused of storming the meeting with their assistants.

They and their three assistants – Yeung Lai-hong, Chung Suet-ying and Cheung Tsz-lung – denied one joint count of taking part in an unlawful assembly, while pleading not guilty to an alternative charge of attempted forcible entry.

Testifying on Friday, Yau said: “I have sufficient legal reasons, but they don’t.” She was referring to the security guards who stopped her.

I have sufficient legal reasons, but they don’t

Yau Wai-ching, referring to security guards

On Thursday, Leung testified that he, Yau and their team were issuing a warning to security guards during the chaos.

He claimed they told them it was against the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance for anyone to obstruct lawmakers.

But the prosecutors argued that Yau resorted to kicking and kneeing a security guard, while using her body to push her way through.

On Friday, Yau denied ever pushing the guards or using her hands to shove them aside.

The scene was chaotic and packed with reporters, the court heard earlier, with one security guard passing out.

“I might have hit others with my knees when I lost balance,” Yau said.

She stressed that, as a lawmaker-elect at the time, it was her duty to attend the meeting.

“I couldn’t just give up just because there was a huge crowd,” she said.

Yau recalled trying to enter the Legco chamber to take her oath during an earlier session on the day. But she was removed by the security guards, as Andrew Leung adjourned the meeting to a conference room.

She recalled hearing Baggio Leung say “I am heading out” before the move to the conference room.

But when pressed by the prosecutors, who argued she teamed up with others to storm the meeting, she denied ever discussing with her Youngspiration ally where to go before he headed out.

Yau described the situation as “pro-establishment camp over the law” when told by Andrew Leung he would not monitor their oaths because he feared the pro-establishment camp would cause the meeting to adjourn.

The two were disqualified later that year by a legal bid lodged by the government.

Both the prosecutors and the defence counsel will present their final arguments on February 28.