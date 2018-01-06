Hong Kong’s new justice minister Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah apologised on Saturday, her first day in office, for “inconvenience caused” over structures identified in her home that have sparked accusations she violated the city’s building code.

But Cheng stopped short of admitting the features at her residence in the New Territories community of Siu Lam were “illegal”, and only confirmed she commissioned a professional to review the matter.

The Buildings Department has asked to enter the minister’s home for an investigation.

“I have ... reported it to the chief executive and undertaken to rectify the situation as soon as possible if any unauthorised building works are identified,” Cheng said in a statement released at noon. “I deeply apologise for any inconvenience caused by the incident.”

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has yet to speak on the matter. But in a statement issued after Cheng’s, a spokesman for Lam’s office revealed Cheng reported the building works at her property to the chief executive on Friday afternoon.

“The Secretary for Justice has undertaken to fully assist in the Buildings Department’s investigation,” the spokesman added. “The chief executive has advised the Secretary for Justice to give an open account as soon as possible to allay public concern.”

The saga began when Chinese-language newspapers reported that some features at Cheng’s home were “illegal”.

Ming Pao spotted a staircase leading down from the ground floor of Cheng’s private residence at Villa de Mer, indicating the presence of a basement. But according to a building plan of the house, filed at the Buildings Department, there are no such structures, suggesting the features are unauthorised.

Opposition pan-democrats earlier pressed Cheng for an explanation.

The news came a day after she was appointed by Beijing to take over from Rimsky Yuen Kwok-keung. Meeting the press on Friday, Cheng said “the prime mission of the secretary for justice is to uphold the rule of law”. Lam said Cheng would make a competent official.

On Saturday morning, Cheng visited Lam’s residence at Government House to be sworn in by the city leader and sign an oath. She then arrived at her office nearby.

Pan-democratic lawmakers expressed shock over the media reports.

Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai said Cheng should come clean on the matter, deal with the structures immediately, if any, and apologise to the public.

“Cheng should also consider whether she is still suitable to be Hong Kong’s secretary for justice ... or whether she would cause people to question the government’s integrity.”

Starry Lee Wai-king, chairwoman of the pro-establishment Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said “public officers must take the lead in obeying the law”.

But Lee declined to comment on whether she felt Cheng had violated any law.

Cheng is not the first official to be embroiled in accusations of unauthorised structures at a personal residence.

It’s just common sense that politicians should deal with the matter before being appointed officials

Ivan Choy, Chinese University

In the run-up to the chief executive election in 2012, the revelation of an illegal basement at former minister Henry Tang Ying-yen’s private residence was regarded as a main reason for his eventual defeat at the polls.

Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying, who beat Tang, also had his credibility questioned after he was found to have unauthorised structures at his home at The Peak.

Chinese University political scientist Ivan Choy Chi-keung said the incident would cause people to question the new justice minister’s political sensitivity and abilities.

In a reference to Tang and Leung, Choy said: “The issue of unauthorised structures had a huge impact in the past ... It’s just common sense that politicians should deal with the matter before being appointed officials, not doing it hastily afterwards.”

Asked if Cheng deserved any credit for issuing a statement and apologising relatively quickly, Choy said the move “was better than not doing anything ... but I think that’s not the point”.

Cheng was tipped to take over as justice secretary as early as April last year. Sources close to the chief executive told the Post that Cheng had turned down the offer at that time, but she emerged as a likely successor again last month.