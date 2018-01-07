It is unfair and “impolite” to accuse mainland Chinese officials and experts of malice as they endorse a joint checkpoint plan for Hong Kong’s cross-border rail link and such aspersions only make implementing the “one country, two systems” principle worse, a legal heavyweight warned on Sunday.

Basic Law Committee member Professor Albert Chen Hung-yee, a legal scholar at the University of Hong Kong, also said such conspiracy theories would offer nothing productive to the relationship between Hong Kong and the central government.

Chen was referring to a so-called co-location arrangement that would for the first time see mainland laws enforced in Hong Kong, specifically in a designated zone of the high-speed rail project’s West Kowloon terminal. The link will connect the city to Guangzhou in neighbouring Guangdong province.

The plan, which was officially endorsed last month by the country’s top legislative body, drew the ire of pro-democracy lawmakers and the legal sector. The Bar Association described the arrangement as the most retrograde step taken since the city’s return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Speaking on Commercial Radio on Sunday, Chen defended the proposal’s legality, saying a team of mainland experts had worked on it extensively and offered it in goodwill.

He also lashed out at those who had “wronged” the experts by suggesting the plan was motivated by bad intentions.

The ultimate responsibility lies with those who create a vicious cycle in Hong Kong

Professor Albert Chen, Basic Law Committee

“It is absolutely very impolite to these [mainland experts] ... just imagine how they would feel to be blamed in this way?” he asked.

“How would they see Hong Kong? I think this is a vicious cycle that makes it more difficult to implement the ‘one country, two systems’ principle. The ultimate responsibility lies with those who create a vicious cycle in Hong Kong.”

Citing the pro-democracy Occupy movement of 2014 as an example, Chen said Beijing’s stringent framework for political reform in Hong Kong was triggered by threats from Occupy organisers in the lead-up to the event.

Meanwhile, Executive Council member Ronny Tong Ka-wah said he harboured reservations about the Bar Association’s strongly-worded statement blasting the joint checkpoint proposal. He suggested it was tinged with political slogans and might not foster public understanding of the matter.

Tong, a former association chairman, added that his think tank, the Path of Democracy, had found in its latest study that Hongkongers’ confidence in the city’s rule of law had not be undermined. This contrasted with the international community, which he said viewed the situation more bleakly.

He believed the international community had limited understanding of Hong Kong and that impressions about the city might be shaped by negative media reports.

But Tong said the study was conducted weeks ago, before the National People’s Congress Standing Committee handed down its decision on the joint checkpoint.