Hong Kong’s No 2 official said the government would review the effectiveness of the integrity check system after the city’s new justice minister was plunged into controversy on her first day in office for the allegedly illegal structures at her home.

The pledge made by Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung came amid mounting criticism against the new Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah for her insufficient political sensitivity. Some also questioned whether the integrity check system could play its gatekeeping role in ensuring officials do not bring the government into disrepute.

Cheung on Sunday called on the public to offer Cheng – who had already admitted she had not been vigilant enough – more time and room to settle the issue.

“The Building Department will follow-up the matter as soon as possible,” said Cheung. “The chief executive would also remind all principal officials once again to inspect whether there are any illegal structures in their properties.”

Cheung also pledged to review the integrity check system when asked if there were any loopholes in the mechanism.

The fresh saga erupted on Saturday after additional structures were identified by local media in both Cheng and her husband’s homes in Tuen Mun suspected of being illegal. They include a basement, a rooftop glass house and a garden pool.

Cheng has apologised and claimed the structures in question were already there when she bought the property.

On Sunday, Cheng did not elaborate further while being surrounded by reporters outside her home in Tuen Mun.

Executive Council member and lawmaker Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, also the city’s former security chief, weighed in on Sunday.

Ip said she was shocked that this type of incident had happened again, even though the problem surrounding illegal structures at public officials’ residences had troubled the city for quite some time.

“I hope the integrity check conducted by the government could be more comprehensive,” she said.

“[Cheng], for sure, has not been sensitive enough, but it is also the responsibility of multiple parties.”

Another Executive Council member, Ronny Tong Ka-wah, said the incident had only displayed Cheng’s lack of vigilance and had nothing to do with her integrity.

“I hope the incident can be a lesson that will prompt Cheng to work harder in her term to defend the rule of law and make up for her faults,” he said.

Cheng – a legal eagle who specialises in arbitration – assumed her role as the city’s justice chief on Saturday following the resignation of Rimsky Yuen Kwok-keung.