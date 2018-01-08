Hong Kong’s new justice minister – who has been plunged into controversy over alleged illegal structures at her home – should consider resigning if she knew about the issue before assuming office but did not rectify the problem, a top barrister said.

Comments from Lawrence Lok Ying-kam SC, who is vying for membership of the governing body of the Bar Association, came after new Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah was hit by scandal on her first day in office.

Local media revealed on Saturday that additional structures identified in the homes of both Cheng and her husband in Tuen Mun were suspected to be illegal. The structures in question in Cheng’s house included a basement, a rooftop glass house and garden pools.

“If she had been aware of this issue before starting her role [as justice secretary] and did not make any rectifications even if she had the chance, she should seriously consider resigning,” Lok told a radio programme on Monday morning.

“The extent of the issue is not simply about adding an extra clothes drying rack, but involves the [possible] construction of a basement and whether rates were paid,” he said.

If she had known about the issue but not fixed it, Lok wondered whether it was because she was not worried because of her authority or just did not take it seriously.

On Saturday, Cheng apologised for the inconvenience caused by the incident, and claimed the structures in question were already there when she bought the property. But she did not elaborate on whether she knew the structures were illegal.

Lok said the issue of illegal building structures had received greater public attention following the emergence of scandals involving former minister Henry Tang Ying-yen and former leader Leung Chun-ying during the chief executive election of 2012. Both men’s homes were revealed to have unauthorised structures.

“There has been great public discussion after the incidents involving Tang and Leung, but Cheng still hadn’t taken any action to remove the [suspected] illegal structures,” Lok said. “Is this an attitude that an official should have?”

Speaking on the same radio programme, barrister Joe Chan Wai-yin, who is in the same team as Lok in running for membership of the Bar Association’s governing body, said it would be a serious problem if Cheng lied.

“It is a more serious problem if there are any lies. Cheng is the justice minister and her identity is different from that of ordinary officials,” Chan said. “If the public has lost confidence in her, the prosecutions system and work of the Department of Justice could be affected.”

But pro-establishment heavyweight Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai saw no need for Cheng to resign over the issue.

“I believe this could just be a mistake she hadn’t intended to make. If a mistake was found, she should rectify it as soon as possible,” said Fan, who spoke to the press after another radio show on Monday morning.

She believed Cheng would have learned a lesson after this incident and would be more careful.