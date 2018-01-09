Hong Kong’s leader has defended the city’s new justice minister, Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah, over the suspected illegal structures at her home, saying it was not an integrity issue as both of them learned about the matter only after Cheng was appointed on Friday morning.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said Cheng immediately reported the issue to her on Friday afternoon once the minister had been alerted by the Buildings Department and media inquiries.

“Based on information that I have now, I do not feel this is an integrity issue, and that’s why it will not compromise Teresa’s position as secretary for justice,” Lam said on Tuesday morning, before her weekly meeting with the Executive Council, her cabinet.

Lam’s defence of her new justice chief came as Buildings Department officials inspected Cheng’s house in Tuen Mun on Tuesday morning amid mounting calls for her to consider resigning over the controversy. The structures in question include a basement, a rooftop glass house and garden pools.

Lam said Cheng had probably lacked political sensitivity, and she had promised to rectify the issue as soon as possible.

“For a very successful lawyer with an international reputation like Teresa to make up her mind to join my team, it was a very difficult and tough decision,” Lam said, noting that it was hard to attract talent into the administration given the city’s political situation.

“It could only have been made with one purpose in mind, and that is to serve the people of Hong Kong and to serve the country.

“I hope people will give her some allowance, some time and room to sort this out. I am sure she will be able to handle her future duties as secretary for justice with my full confidence.”

Lam said the Buildings Department would investigate impartially.

On Monday Lam attended the opening ceremony for the 2018 legal year – the first chief executive to take part in the annual event. Addressing the media on Tuesday morning, she stressed that her administration valued the rule of law and judicial independence in Hong Kong.

“Any attacks on the judicial system so as to interfere with its judicial independence, and insults or intimidation of our judges, are not acceptable,” Lam said.

She also dismissed some suggestions as “irrational”, including calls to not appoint foreign judges or to set up a committee to monitor judges.

Lam’s views echoed Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma Tao-li’s remarks in his own speech at the event. The top judge warned against “unwarranted” or “arbitrary” criticism of the city’s courts.

Last week, Principal Magistrate Bina Chainrai jailed retired police superintendent Frankly Chu for three months for hitting a bystander with a baton while trying to disperse crowds during the Occupy protests of 2014. While Chu was released on bail pending his appeal, his supporters held a protest outside court and yelled insults at the magistrate.

On Tuesday Lam ducked a question on whether the Basic Law should be viewed through the lens of mainland law or common law, after Ma made a strong case for the importance of the city’s common law system.

She said the complicated legal question could be addressed only at a sit-down forum where much more time was available.

Regarding the contentious plan to set up a joint checkpoint on the Hong Kong side of a cross-border rail link to Guangzhou, Lam said it was unfair for critics to claim that there was no legal basis for the plan.

The ongoing “three-step” process provided a solid basis for the arrangement, Lam said, adding that the government would aim to present the relevant local legislation for the plan to the Legislative Council in February, or by the end of this month. Legco’s endorsement would be the final step of the process.