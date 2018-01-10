Hong Kong’s new justice minister Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah should pay back the land premium for the extra living space gained from an illegally built basement, the head of a think tank of professionals urged on Wednesday.

The appeal by Professional Commons convenor Albert Lai Kwong-tak came as the city’s development minister said priority would be given to the investigation of Cheng’s case.

“Cheng has been using extra space valued at over HK$10 million for the past 10 years without paying any premium,” Lai said on an RTHK programme in the morning.

He added that Cheng, as a certified civil engineer, had damaged the public image of professionals.

Cheng was seen leaving her home at 7am on Wednesday, wearing what appeared to be a brown mink coat. She did not comment on her case.

Lai said he believed the government would recover land rates for the extra space from Cheng, but the premium – which would be more expensive than the rates – was never sought by the Lands Department.

Lai Kin-fai, managing director of Centaline Surveyors, said existing laws gave no right – or the procedures – to the Lands Department to recover the premium for the extra space occupied by unauthorised structures, although Cheng did indeed enjoy more space without paying for it.

Lai said the Buildings Department – rather than the Lands Department – would handle Cheng’s case if the total size of construction did not exceed the limit set in the land deed.

“The Buildings Department will order restoration by eliminating the unauthorised structures, and close the case after it approves the results,” Lai said.

The surveyor suggested that a “price of extra enjoyment” instead of the land premium should be considered in estimating the extra value Cheng and her husband got for free over the years.

Cheng paid a unit price of HK$9,273.50 per square foot when she bought her house in 2008. Last July, a villa of a similar size in a neighborhood two minutes’ walk from Cheng’s was sold at HK$12,293 per square foot, according to the transaction record published by Centaline Property.

“Of course, it will add to the owners financial risk [of having unauthorised structures] if the authorities can recover the ‘price of extra enjoyment’, but implementation would be very difficult,” Lai said.

He said it would be hard for building inspectors to confirm the exact occupation period of such additional space or to evaluate similar structures in countless buildings across the city.

“And not to mention the obstacles in the way to amend the ordinances,” Lai said.

On Tuesday, inspectors from the Buildings Department examined the two adjacent three-storey villas in Tuen Mun owned by Cheng and her husband Otto Poon Lok-to and found 10 unauthorised structures occupying an area of 1,500 sq ft in total.

The inspectors identified a rooftop structure, a basement, a horizontal extension on the ground floor, and a glass canopy outside the car park of each house as unauthorised additions. Among these structures, the largest were the two basements, which measured 538 sq ft each – Cheng’s was 2.5 metres in height while Poon’s stood 3.5 metres high.

Land Registry records show that Cheng bought her house in 2008 for HK$26 million while Poon bought his in 2012 for HK$27 million.

On December 27 last year, soon after the engineer-cum-barrister was tipped to become the new secretary for justice, the Buildings Department was alerted about the structures by media inquiries concerning the houses.

Cheng and Poon, also an engineer, said the structures were already part of the premises when they bought the properties, and that they had not been watchful enough.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong Wai-lun said on Wednesday that according to a policy adopted since 2011, the Buildings Department would handle illegal structure cases involving senior government officials and celebrities as a priority to clear public concerns as soon as possible.

“I have total confidence that the Buildings Department will continue to deal with the case impartially,” Wong said, adding that it took one to two weeks in general from discovering suspected illegal structures to fixing a timetable on rectification with the owner.

Wong said whether there would be any legal action taken against Cheng and her husband would depend on the evidence and investigation results.

Information from the government’s past gazette notices showed that from December 2000 to November 2006, Cheng was appointed to a group that chaired the Appeal Tribunal Panel under the Buildings Ordinance, which heard challenges to decisions issued by the Buildings Department

including those related to illegal structures.

Lai questioned on Wednesday’s radio programme how Cheng, as a civil engineer, could possibly have failed to spot and correct the mistake over 10 years of living in the house.

Pointing out that “the nature of having illegal structures is the greed for advantages”, Lai said Cheng had hurt the public image of engineers and the whole strata of professionals.

“It pains me – as Cheng’s peer member of the Institution of Civil Engineers – to read some comments online saying that professionals like us certainly know how to make good use of our qualifications by exploiting advantages in institutional loopholes,” he said.

Lai called on the justice chief to defend the dignity of the engineering profession by providing a credible explanation for her professed ignorance.

“She has to convince the public that she knew nothing of the unauthorised structures for the past 10 years, otherwise a person who may be greedy or counting on luck is not suitable for a public position designated to defend the rule of law in Hong Kong,” he said.

Former Bar Association chairwoman Winnie Tam Wan-chi said on another radio programme on Wednesday morning that it was reasonable for the public to question whether Cheng was really unaware of the unauthorised structures, but she should be allowed some time to handle the problem.

“Ordinary people can’t imagine how busy she was when she had only a few weeks to prepare for the new job. And such great twists and turns took place over the first few days of her official term,” Tam said.

Tam disagreed with some critics saying the incident indicated that Cheng was a person without scruples.

“Few people would examine the whole house according to the deed when they buy a property … we should not make such criticism before she gives her explanation,” Tam said.

The Lands Department has not replied to the Post on whether they would consider recovering the premium from Cheng.

Additional reporting by Shirley Zhao