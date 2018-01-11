Hong Kong’s leader has called for more tolerance towards her new justice minister over the scandal involving illegal structures at her house.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor told the legislature on Thursday at her first question-and-answer session this year that she trusted Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah did not intentionally cover up the issue.

Lam’s support for the new secretary for justice came as it emerged that a mortgage deed Cheng signed with the bank for the house did not mention the basement. A sale and purchase agreement, meanwhile, signed in 2012 by Cheng’s husband Otto Poon Lok-to for the house adjacent to the justice minister’s also did not mention the existence of a basement there.

The mortgage document, which was obtained by the Post, was signed on October 23, 2008, between Cheng’s company and Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong).

The deed stated that “House No 4 … comprising a ground floor, a first floor, a second floor, and a roof together with the garden and carport”.

Cheng has not responded to the Post’s questions relating to the mortgage deed.

Cheng earlier said she had not made any alterations to the house after she bought it in 2008.

Buildings Department inspectors on Tuesday identified 10 unauthorised extensions at her home and her husband’s house including basements and rooftop structures on both properties.

The illegal structures saga remained a target of criticism for opposition pan-democrats during Thursday’s Legislative Council question-and-answer session.

Lam, in response to a question by Democrat Roy Kwong Chun-yu, said: “I understand that the public would have higher expectations of our senior officials. I also understand that it might not be good enough to say such overlooking is due to being too busy … I hope councillors can be more tolerant.

“I hope Teresa Cheng can be allowed more room to deal with the illegal structure saga and afterwards she can start proceeding with her work at the Department of Justice as secretary for justice.”

But Lam was quick to add that it did not mean she would tolerate any government official knowingly breaking the law.

In defending Cheng, Lam said government policy on handling illegal structures had been changing in the past decade, from giving priority to structures causing immediate danger first to targeting unauthorised works following complaints.

“Not many people would be very much alert about illegal structures,” Lam said. “Of course, it is not an excuse. But Teresa Cheng explained and promised to rectify it after the Buildings Department probe.”

Lam reiterated that the decision to appoint Cheng as the new justice minster was made in a short time and Cheng had to sort out outstanding work in her private practice and public service quickly.

Addressing lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun’s suggestion of a review of the vetting system for senior officials, Lam said she was willing to look into it. But she lamented that “the temperature of the ‘hot kitchen’ has risen after this issue. Will there be anyone willing to go through the vetting?”

Lam said a balance should be struck between the public’s right to know and privacy.

During the Q&A session, Cheng sat with other ministers in Legco. She was surrounded by reporters when she left, with pan-democrats chanting slogans of “answer questions”. Cheng remained tight-lipped and was escorted out by security guards.

Democrat lawmaker Helena Wong Pik-wan criticised Lam for “picking the wrong person” as justice minister which would set a bad example for other civil servants that the chief executive would shelter them from any wrongdoings.

She also mocked Lam for setting two records since she assumed office in July – appointing a top official who was embroiled in the illegal structure scandal and being forced to offer an apology in the shortest period of time, and tabling a joint-checkpoint proposal of the cross-border rail link that was slammed by the Bar Association as the most retrograde step since 1997.

“You are asking us to show tolerance to a top official for the illegal structures. How are you going to face 160,000 civil servants?” Wong asked. “Are you also going to show tolerance to your subordinates too if they make mistakes in future?”

On Wednesday, Cheng reiterated that the illegal structures in her home in Tuen Mun, including a large basement and a rooftop extension, were already there when she bought the property in 2008. She said she had been very “busy” with work and was unaware the structures were illegal.

Wong said Cheng was not ignorant and even once chaired the Appeal Tribunal Panel (Buildings) that would handle complaints on illegal structures, arguing it was not the right attitude Lam should take on the new justice minister.

The lawmaker urged Lam to ensure the government would prosecute Cheng over the illegal structures to show the government was not harbouring the minister.

Lam reiterated: “I am not saying I shall tolerate illegal structures. I am not saying that I shall tolerate [Teresa Cheng] not to rectify it. I have asked her to explain it to the public and I just ask the public to be more objective and exercise tolerance in looking at this saga.”

Later on Thursday, Civic Party lawmaker Tanya Chan said the mortgage agreement signed by Cheng, which did not mention the basement, suggested she had allegedly lied to the bank.

“With her legal knowledge, she should have understood what she was doing at that moment,” Chan said. “It is a serious matter. It has not complied to section 18 of the Theft Ordinance.”

She urged Cheng to fully and frankly explain the matter to the legislature.

The Labour Party was to report the case to police on Thursday afternoon, saying Cheng had allegedly made a false statement.