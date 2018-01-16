The city’s leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor hit out at the latest report of UK-based group Hong Kong Watch on Tuesday, slamming it as interfering in Hong Kong’s internal affairs with “unfounded and unfair” comments.

And in a first, the chief executive revealed aspects of her working relationship with Beijing’s liaison office in the city, saying she had taken “a slightly more pragmatic” approach – but only invited officials to discuss issues if there was a “mainland angle”.

The 10-page report, compiled by British peer Paddy Ashdown, suggested that recent events had raised concerns over the city’s rule of law, including the joint-checkpoint plan which would grant mainland officers almost full jurisdiction in part of the West Kowloon terminus of the cross-border rail link.

“I take great exception to the comments and conclusion in that report. Those comments are totally unfounded and unfair,” Lam said on Tuesday morning before the weekly meeting of her cabinet.

“To attack the rule of law in Hong Kong and to allege that China … this is the words they use, ‘continues to erode Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms thereby breaching an international treaty’ is totally unfounded.”

The chief executive added: “We have seen no evidence of that. Quite the contrary, the central government has been fully backing Hong Kong and supporting Hong Kong in our economic and social development.”

She slammed Hong Kong Watch for “interfering in Hong Kong’s internal affairs” and said it was worrying that some people in the city only attacked the central government liaison office yet followed the comments of foreign organisations. Hong Kong Watch was set up by British human rights activist Benedict Rogers, who was refused entry to Hong Kong in October last year.

Reiterating that the core values of the city included the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, Lam again pledged: “I will do my utmost to safeguard those core values.”

Lam’s criticism came after she spent much time on explaining the controversial comments of Wang Zhimin, director of the liaison office in Hong Kong.

Wang on Sunday said the Hong Kong government and liaison office would “walk together” more.

Lam revealed that she had taken “a slightly more pragmatic” approach over her working relationship with the liaison office for her term as leader.

“To better integrate into national development, we do need a lot more liaison, a lot more understanding, of the national strategies and this is where the role of the liaison office … comes in,” she said. But she made clear that she only invited liaison office officials to discuss issues and policies whenever there was a “mainland angle”.

Watch: all you need to know about the high-speed rail link

The liaison office’s role was often seen as a concern, with the opposition accusing it of meddling in local affairs beyond its purview, mocking it as “Western district ruling Hong Kong,” a reference to where the office was located. But Lam rejected such criticisms on Tuesday, saying Wang’s remarks had been overinterpreted by some.

The liaison office had the duty and responsibilities of ensuring the success of the “one country, two systems” principle, and would fully abide by the Basic Law, Lam added.

Lam said her cabinet would definitely do its own job in lobbying lawmakers and explaining policies.

However, lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung of the opposition Democratic Party denounced Lam’s remarks, saying it was “just appropriate” for a British group and British members of Parliament to monitor the process of democratisation in Hong Kong under the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

“Instead of being defensive, Carrie Lam should re-examine whether our so-called democracy is up to international standards,” Hui said.

Ashdown, who sits in Britain’s House of Lords, wrote in the report that the decision of the National People’s Congress to push through the joint-checkpoint arrangement, “despite objections from Hong Kong lawyers that such a move is unconstitutional as it breaches Article 18 of the Basic Law, sets a dangerous precedent”.

Article 18 states that national laws shall not be applied to Hong Kong except for those listed in Annex III of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.

He also feared that the recent change in the Legislative Council’s rule book – which would effectively curb filibusters – would further reduce the power of pro-democracy voices in Hong Kong, and lamented the lack of progress in the city’s democratic development.

Ashdown, who was in Hong Kong for a two-day fact-finding mission in November, said the enactment of the national security law had the “potential to breach human rights” and the government should ensure the draft would be in line with the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights.

He also called on China to uphold the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the “one country, two systems” principle, while Britain should also continue to monitor the human rights situation in Hong Kong.

Separately, the latest official Communist Party magazine published an article written by Wang on how to manage the six sets of relationships underpinning “one country, two systems” under the new position anchored by President Xi Jinping.

He repeated the ideas he gave in a speech to senior civil servants and Lam’s cabinet in November, stressing that “one country” was the basis of “two systems”.

Hong Kong people especially the leaders should know and respect the “Beijing mindset”, to stand at the height of the state and think about the national interest to handle some matters, Wang wrote.