Hong Kong student activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung was denied bail after being given another custodial sentence on Wednesday over a separate case for obstructing the court-ordered clearance of a protest site during the 2014 Occupy movement.

After a reprieve from jail of more than two months while awaiting the outcome of an appeal over an earlier case, Wong was sentenced by High Court Judge Mr Justice Andrew Chan Hing-wai to three months in prison for contempt of court.

His fellow activist Raphael Wong Ho-ming, vice-chairman of the League of Social Democrats, was sentenced to four months and 15 days’ jail over the same incident.

The two, who applied for bail pending an appeal, were immediately taken away after the judge ruled that he had no power to grant them bail.

Another student leader, Lester Shum, was given a suspended sentence, as were 13 others. The suspended sentences ranged in length from one to two months, while some were also fined HK$10,000 or HK$15,000. The defendants’ ages ranged between 18 and 65 at the time of the offence.

“Correctional officers please take the two Mr Wongs away,” the judge said after announcing his decision.

Joshua Wong shook Shum’s hand before being taken away from the dock.

“Let’s keep it up,” he told supporters in the public gallery, including one woman who began to sob and cried out: “I want universal suffrage.”

Following the sentencing, the activists’ lawyers had lodged an application on their behalf not to jail them yet, pending an appeal. But Chan inquired about the grounds of appeal, given he had already paid heed to Joshua Wong’s lawyers not to sentence him to more than three months in jail.

Lawrence Lok Ying-kam SC, for Joshua Wong, previously said that any jail term greater than that length would affect Wong’s chance to stand for election to the legislature.

“This is exactly [what] I give you now,” the judge said.

They are expected to be taken to Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre before being sent to their designated jail.

“I will vote for you in jail!” Joshua Wong shouted at Agnes Chow Ting, his fellow Demosisto party member, before he was taken away after being denied bail. Chow has thrown her hat in the ring for the coming Legislative Council by-election in March.

In his judgment, Chan noted that the city guaranteed a right to protest. Referring to the 2014 incident that led to Wednesday’s sentencing, he said as the road was cleared, it was “apparent” that the activists’ occupation “would not alter anything”. Yet it was affecting the life of other ordinary citizens.

“In the turmoil of any political movement, it is unfortunately always the poorest and the working class who suffer the most,” he wrote.

Chan ruled that Joshua Wong had played a “leading role” as he repeatedly challenged the validity of the court order by asking bailiff officers and others engaged by the plaintiff about their identities.

Raphael Wong, he said, also played a significant role, but Shum merely observed quietly.

The ruling comes a day after Wong’s lawyers made a last-ditch appeal to the Court of Final Appeal over another case, urging it to factor in the “noble cause” of protesters.

Speaking outside court before sentencing, Joshua Wong told his supporters: “You can lock up our body, but you can’t lock up our mind.”

He said he did not regret taking part in the civil disobedience movement in 2014.

A score of supporters, including disqualified lawmakers “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung and Edward Yiu Chung-yim, chanted slogans at the entrance.

Shum said acts of civil disobedience were a right bestowed upon citizens to challenge an authoritarian regime, and that jailing protesters would be a significant move in a democracy.

Raphael Wong said the government under the former administration should be held accountable for contempt of court instead, as it had turned the judiciary into a “political tool”.

In August last year, Wong was jailed for six months for storming the government headquarters compound at Tamar during an illegal protest.

Members of the group who were sentenced on Wednesday were among 20 charged with contempt of court after refusing to leave a major protest site in Mong Kok, as the Kowloon side of the Occupy movement came to an end on November 26, 2014.

Four others were sentenced on November 28 last year. They were each fined HK$10,000 and given one-month suspended jail terms.

The 79-day civil disobedience movement for greater democracy, which brought parts of the city to a standstill, was triggered by Beijing’s restrictive framework on political reform in Hong Kong.

As activists occupied major roads, taxi and minibus driver groups sought a court order to clear protest sites in Mong Kok, claiming that the blockade hurt their livelihoods.

Bailiffs, acting on a court order, were tasked to clear a site on Nathan Road. The 20 protesters were arrested when they refused to leave.

While nine of them, including Joshua Wong and Shum, pleaded guilty to contempt of court, the remaining 11, who denied the offence, were subsequently found guilty.

In 2016, Wong, Nathan Law Kwun-chung and Alex Chow Yong-kang were found guilty of unlawful assembly charges over an illegal protest that became a prelude to the Occupy movement.

They were originally handed community services or a suspended sentence by a lower court, but in a controversial move, prosecutors took them back to court, asking for tougher sentences.

On Tuesday, one of the trio’s lawyers, Edwin Choy, appealed against their jail terms, arguing that a powerful mitigating factor was if protesters acted in a non-violent way and were motivated only by causes.

The top court will reveal its decision for that case – which is expected to have implications for future cases – at a later date.

The 16 who attended court on Wednesday (all ages at time of offence)

Chau Wan-ying, 21, undergraduate, one month’s jail suspended for 12 months

Chu Wai-lun, 21, cook, one month’s jail suspended for 12 months, HK$10,000 fine

Chu Pui-yan, 23, account clerk, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, HK$15,000 fine

Kwok Yeung-yuk, 19, university student, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, HK$15,000 fine

Lester Shum, 19, Legco member’s assistant, one month’s jail suspended for 12 months, HK$10,000 fine

Chiu Chi-sum, 65, maintenance worker, two months’ jail suspended for 18 months, HK$15,000 fine

Chan Po-ying, 58, policy researcher, two months’ jail suspended for 18 months, HK$15,000 fine

Cheung Kai-hong, 27, computer technician, one month’s jail suspended for 12 months, HK$10,000 fine

Kwan Siu-wang, 23, freelance photographer and designer, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, HK$15,000 fine

Hung Cheuk-lun, 24, baggage handler, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, HK$15,000 fine

Fung Kai-hei, 30, hotel waiter, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, HK$15,000 fine

Choi Tat-shing, 18, barista, one month’s jail suspended for 12 months, HK$10,000 fine

Jason Szeto Tsz-long, 20, Legco member’s assistant, six weeks’ jail suspended for 18 months, HK$10,000 fine

Joshua Wong Chi-fung, 18, university student and Demosisto secretary general, three months’ jail

Mak Ying-sheung, 33, project manager in toy industry, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, HK$15,000 fine

Raphael Wong Ho-ming, 26, community organiser, four months and 15 days’ jail