Calls for self-determination, while not the same as pro-independence views, could still give a returning officer a reason to invalidate a candidate, a legal expert and government adviser said on Wednesday, amid a debate over whether pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow Ting will be allowed to run in the coming Legislative Council by-elections.

Chow, 21 a member of Demosisto, announced her bid to be the city’s youngest-ever lawmaker on Saturday. She will run in the Hong Kong Island constituency vacated by her disqualified party chairman Nathan Law Kwun-chung.

Speaking on a radio programme on Wednesday, barrister and former lawmaker Ronny Tong Ka-wah said he personally did not believe calling for self-determination was the same as advocating independence, which would be a breach of the city’s mini-constitution, but this would ultimately be up to the returning officer to judge.

“I don’t think [self-determination violates the Basic Law]. If they clearly state that they are safeguarding Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, especially within the scope of what can be self-determined, then this complies with national policy and the ‘one country, two systems principle’,” said Tong, who is also an executive councillor, referring to the model under which Beijing governs Hong Kong.

“But many times, it’s about how they express it. When emotions run high, and we talk about things close to the topic of independence, we could trigger a blowback from Beijing. We can get emotional, but Beijing can get emotional too.”

The returning officer could judge a candidate based on their past political views, comments or actions, as well as those of their political party, Tong said.

“Independence essentially means that you want to abolish the SAR government and one country, two systems,” he said. “That’s why, from this perspective, there is legal precedent that you cannot have sympathies for independence, and the returning officer has the right to reject the candidacy of a participant.”

Tong’s assessment differed somewhat from that of Lau Siu-kai’s, the vice-chairman of The Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, a semi-official think tank.

Lau on Monday said that calls for self-determination challenged the central government’s authority over Hong Kong, which violated the Basic Law, and that Hongkongers had no right to determine the city’s political status. In some eyes, he added, self-determination was no different from advocating Hong Kong independence.

But on the same Wednesday radio programme, Alan Leong Kah-kit, also a barrister and former lawmaker from the pro-democracy camp, said he had never heard Chow mention anything about supporting Hong Kong independence.

“At most … [Demosisto] has proposed that before 2047, Hong Kong people should decide through plebiscite whether Hong Kong should be independent. Put simply, this is self-determination,” he said. “But if you consult Hong Kong people through referendum, you should also prepare for a possibility that Hongkongers do want independence. That’s their [party’s] stance.”

One point Tong and Leung did strongly agree on was that there was little legal basis for another pro-democracy candidate, disqualified lawmaker and academic Edward Yiu Chung-yim, to be barred from taking part in the Kowloon West race.

Yiu had merely breached the Oaths and Declarations Ordinance when he added 25 words to his oath in 2016, on issues such as the need to safeguard procedural justice, fight for genuine universal suffrage and protect sustainable development, Leung said.

He added: “Which one of these words can lead to the conclusion that he is not willing to safeguard the Basic Law or accept Hong Kong’s status as an inalienable part of China?”

Tong said: “Right now we are talking about eligibility to participate in the election, and it is an important civic right.”

The Department of Justice refused to comment, claiming that legal advice that the department gives to the returning officer is protected by legal professional privilege.

Six Legco seats, including Law’s and Yiu’s, were vacated last year after a local court ruled in favour of the government’s bid to unseat the lawmakers for improper oaths of office.

Four of the six empty seats are to be filled through the March 11 by-elections. The fate of the remaining two will be determined later, depending on the outcome of the former incumbents’ legal appeals.