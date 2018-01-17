Hong Kong lawmakers on Wednesday expressed “grave concern” over the inability of city authorities to overturn the tax-exempt status of charities that breach registration rules.

They said tax officials’ lack of power to claw back money owed by such organisations was an “unacceptable” situation which had resulted in serious regulatory problems.

The conclusion was reached by the Hong Kong legislature’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in its latest report unveiled on Wednesday. The report was a response to an investigation by government auditors last year that highlighted how the city’s rules on charities were riddled with loopholes.

According to the report, the number of charitable organisations recognised as tax-exempt under section 88 of the Inland Revenue Ordinance doubled in the decade up to 2016, from 4,435 to 8,923.

Donations eligible for tax deductions under the law soared 126 per cent between the 2005-06 financial year and 2014-15, from HK$5.25 billion to HK$11.84 billion. The tax revenue forgone amounted to HK$1.5 billion.

The Inland Revenue Department has come under fire from critics who said it had failed to ensure it had the power to fulfil its role as gatekeeper to such tax privileges.

The authority neither enjoyed the power to overturn a charity’s tax-exempt status if obligations had been breached, nor the power to demand a refund from the charity, the report said. Such limitations fell short of public expectations.

“The committee expresses grave concern and dissatisfaction, and finds it unacceptable, about inadequacies and limitations in ascertaining whether charities’ activities or expenditures are compatible with their charitable objects,” chairman Abraham Razack said as he tabled the report to the Legislative Council.

The Inland Revenue Department should have conducted more frequent reviews of the annual accounts of tax-exempt charities, the PAC found. It also failed to proactively seek advice from the city’s Department of Justice and Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau to clarify its power regarding the regulation of charities.

Meanwhile, the committee also expressed serious concern about spending by 10 district councils totalling HK$6.8 million on projects other than the arts and cultural activities for which it had been designated.

“The situation is highly undesirable as the councils should not use taxpayers’ money in a way that deviates from the policy intent,” committee member Lam Cheuk-ting, a member of the Democratic Party and a district councillor, said.

Razack said the flexibility enjoyed by district councillors on how these funds were spent was not absolute.

“While we believe they can have a lot of creativity ... but they must achieve conformity to transparency, to good governance and to their responsibility as public officers,” he said.

The committee also expressed great dissatisfaction with what it said were irregularities and deficiencies in the declaration of interests procedures for members of district councils. It urged the Home Affairs Bureau to come up with a set of standardised guidelines.