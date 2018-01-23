Neighbours of Hong Kong’s beleaguered justice minister said on Tuesday they had become collateral damage after being “dragged into” the scandal over illegal structures in her home.

Photos taken by the Post show that two houses next to the property owned by Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah in the Villa De Mer estate in Tuen Mun have undergone a number of changes since news of her home broke earlier this month.

On January 9, just days after the media revelations, two rooftop glass canopies and enclosed balconies were still intact in the neighbouring houses. But photos from two weeks later, taken on Tuesday, show that the structures have already been taken down.

A woman, who claimed to live on Lok Chui Street – where Cheng also lives – called a radio programme to complain.

“She really dragged us into trouble ever since she became a minister,” the woman said.

“Because of her, every family on the street got a letter [over illegal structures] from the government.”

The woman said many properties on the street had alterations. She estimated that each family would have to shell out about HK$2 million to remove the fixtures.

Workers began dismantling illegal structures at Cheng’s home on Tuesday after the Buildings Department announced that it had approved a plan to remove three of the features within two months.

As for the fourth structure – a basement – the department said it would first need more information from Cheng’s representatives.

Separately, in the afternoon, officials from the department inspected Cheng’s other property at Sea Cliff Mansions in Repulse Bay, after the government issued an earlier statement saying the home had three unregistered structures.

The department did not reveal if the alterations were illegal, or if it had discovered more structures during the inspection.