Hong Kong’s beleaguered justice chief Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah has made her first public appearance in the city’s legislature since the scandal surrounding illegal structures at her home erupted, rejecting suggestions she “was a person without integrity” while skirting calls to step down.

But Cheng did not provide any additional information regarding the illegal structures on Wednesday, merely pledging to attend a panel meeting next Monday despite mounting calls from lawmakers across the political spectrum for explanations.

The city’s new secretary for justice was embroiled in scandal from her first day in office this month when 10 illegal structures – including a large basement and a rooftop extension – were discovered at her HK$26 million (US$3.3 million) home in Tuen Mun’s Villa De Mer estate.

The controversy deepened over the weekend after Cheng’s office issued a late-night statement admitting there were three illegal structures on a flat she owned in Southern district.

Lawmakers across the political spectrum took the opportunity to follow up on the scandal at the weekly Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday, tabling three oral questions on the Buildings Department’s handling of illegal structures, the administration’s integrity check on incoming officials and whether the justice minister should give up the power to prosecute, which effectively summoned Cheng to Legco.

“Hongkongers now do not believe you are an honest person. You alone are the biggest obstruction to the city’s legal system,” Civic Party lawmaker Kwok Ka-ki told Cheng when discussing the issue of prosecuting power. “You are no longer suitable to take up [this role].”

Cheng replied: “I do not accept [the suggestion] that I am a person without integrity.”

She said judicial impartiality was “not subject to a person alone but a whole system”, adding the decision on a criminal prosecution should be based on the law, evidence and the prosecution code.

Having earlier ruled out stepping down, Cheng skirted the issue when Democrat Roy Kwong Chun-yu and Raymond Chan Chi-chuen, of People Power, demanded she resign.

Cheng emphasised that she had already vested all decisions relating to the illegal structures at her residences to the director of public prosecutions and law officer (civil law).

But she said there was no timetable for the government to consider the proposal of vesting the justice minister’s prosecuting power in the director of public prosecutions, which some lawyers argued would ensure decisions were made free from interference.

Development chief Michael Wong Wai-lun and Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip Tak-kuen were also grilled by lawmakers over the Cheng debacle.

While Wong emphasised the government did not offer Cheng any preferential treatment, Nip was attacked over the effectiveness of the government’s integrity check on incoming officials.

“The political bombshell triggered by illegal structures has already harmed Cheng as well as the government,” said Starry Lee Wai-king, the chairwoman of the city’s biggest pro-establishment party, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong.

“A lot of developments appear incomprehensible to many. Why didn’t the justice minister check whether there were any illegal structures at her home before assuming her role? Why couldn’t the government find out about the illegal structures through the integrity check?” Lee said.

“Is there any loophole in the system?”

Nip pledged to review the existing mechanism, but refused to say whether the integrity check had touched upon illegal structures and turned down lawmakers’ requests to disclose the details of it.

Meanwhile, Priscilla Leung Mei-fun, chairwoman of Legco’s legal services panel, revealed that Cheng had agreed to attend a special meeting to answer work-related questions.

Cheng had refused to attend a panel meeting on Monday but promised to go on February 26, drawing criticism from across the political divide, especially after she chose to do a radio interview on Sunday.

“I believe Cheng paid attention to our discussion, and I had reflected members’ views to Cheng afterwards. The special meeting has one agenda only which is about her work … I will allow any questions including those related to her illegal structures,” Leung said.

Panel vice-chairman Dennis Kwok, of the Civic Party, said he would focus on the scandal.

“She cannot stay and work well in her post if she has not cleared the doubts,” Kwok said.

Whether the pan-democrats would withdraw a motion to summon Cheng to Legco to testify over the scandal – to be tabled on January 31 – would depend on her attitude and response at the special meeting, Kwok added.

Cheng refused to take questions from the media as she left the legislature on Wednesday, saying only she was willing the attend the panel meeting next week.