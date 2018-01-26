A controversial joint checkpoint plan for a cross-border rail link that would allow mainland officers to operate on Hong Kong soil took another step towards implementation as it was officially gazetted by the government on Friday.

But pan-democrats slammed the bill – which will have its first reading on Wednesday – saying it still lacked a “firm and clear” legal basis for justifying why mainland laws could be enforced in part of the West Kowloon terminus of the high-speed rail link to Guangzhou, in what they considered a violation of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution.

A pro-government lawmaker also criticised the bill for failing to address Hongkongers’ concerns on their rights in the area where national laws would be applied.

The local legislation for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Co-location) Bill will be the third and final step in the administration’s so-called “three-step process”, following an agreement with Guangdong provincial governor Ma Xingrui and endorsement by Beijing’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, last month.

The 34-page bill states that a designated area inside the terminus leased to the mainland will be reserved as the mainland port area, which will be regarded as “lying outside Hong Kong but lying within the mainland”. But it stipulates that the arrangement does not affect the boundary of the administrative division of the Hong Kong special administrative region.

The bill defines “reserved matter” as that to which Hong Kong law would apply, and “non-reserved matter” as cases where the mainland would exercise its jurisdiction.

According to Articles 3, 4 and 7 of the co-location agreement, which have been incorporated in the bill, there are only six circumstances under which Hong Kong would exercise jurisdiction in the mainland port area, for mainly operational purposes.

But University of Hong Kong principal law lecturer Eric Cheung Tat-ming said while the three articles were incorporated in a schedule of the bill, it did not further elaborate on the “reserved and non-reserved” matters in legal terms. “Even the court’s jurisdiction is unclear in the bill, and these grey areas could be problematic,” Cheung said.

Civic Party lawmaker Tanya Chan, convenor of the Co-location Concern Group, called the bill a “scam” designed to strip Hongkongers of their rights and freedoms.

“The bill mentioned ‘reserved matter’ and ‘non-reserved matter’, but most of the [rights and freedoms] of Hongkongers have been taken away, and was what left behind is very limited,” Chan, a barrister by trade, said.

She pointed out that there was no sunset clause in the bill stating when the law would cease to have effect.

“How long will the designated area be leased to the mainland?” she said. “Does it mean that Hong Kong will lose jurisdiction of this area for good and that mainland laws will be enforced in this area forever?”

Chan urged the government to offer a firm and clear legal basis for the proposal to avoid further delay in the commencement of the high-speed rail link’s operations.

Pro-establishment lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun, who chairs the Legislative Council’s railways subcommittee, also said the bill had failed to address Hongkongers’ concerns as it had not stated clearly what could and could not be done in the mainland port area.

“Hong Kong residents will generally feel that this bill is too simple ... and we will ask their questions one by one as we scrutinise the bill,” Tien said.

But he also believed that given local officials’ limited knowledge of mainland laws, it may be impossible for them to answer all queries.

Tien urged the government to arrange a site visit for lawmakers to the terminus and to clarify a number of points in the bill.

A government spokesman said it hoped Legco would scrutinise the bill in a pragmatic and rational manner.

Additional reporting by Tony Cheung