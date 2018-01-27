Pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow Ting was on Saturday banned from running in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council by-election, dashing her chances of becoming the city’s youngest ever lawmaker.

The government said a returning officer had decided Chow’s nomination was invalid as it would break election laws, the key issue being that Chow has called for the city’s self-determination.

The statement said the administration agreed with and supported that decision. It gave no word on the nomination of disqualified legislator Edward Yiu Chung-yim.

“The candidate cannot possibly comply with the requirements of the relevant electoral laws, since advocating or promoting ‘self-determination’ is contrary to the content of the declaration that the law requires a candidate to make to uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region],” the statement continued.

It did not name the candidate, but clearly referred to Chow as her party Demosisto advocates Hong Kong’s self-determination, which pro-Beijing constitutional experts had suggested could make her candidacy invalid.

Chow, 21, was seeking to become the city’s youngest ever lawmaker by running in the Hong Kong Island constituency vacated by her disqualified party chairman Nathan Law Kwun-chung.

Demosisto confirmed that Chow was notified of her invalid nomination. The party condemned the decision, which it said was a political one. It said the returning officer had not asked about Chow’s political stance after she handed in her nomination, giving her no chance to explain her position.

“[The explanation of the decision] has not quoted any personal speech of Chow’s, but just listed out Demosisto’s political platform. That is equivalent to depriving the whole party’s right to stand for election,” the party, whose secretary general is well-known activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung, said.

“The motive of the government is to kill the hope of a generation of young people who aspire to be politicians, to change Hong Kong and promote democratisation. Progressive forces after the Umbrella Movement will disappear in the legislature.”

It was referring to the 79-day occupation of major roads across Hong Kong in 2014, an act of civil disobedience in pursuit of greater democracy, which won no concessions from the government.

The party said the decision deprived Hongkongers of their rights almost permanently, and barred residents from voting with their own free will, violating constitutional and human rights.

One plank of the young party’s platform has been to call for a citywide referendum on its political future, including the option of independence from China.

On that point in particular, the government’s statement read: “‘Self-determination’ or changing the HKSAR system by referendum which includes the choice of independence is inconsistent with the constitutional and legal status of the HKSAR as stipulated in the Basic Law, as well as the established basic policies of [China] regarding Hong Kong.”

The pro-democracy camp is now expected to put forth its backup candidate, Au Nok-hin, for Hong Kong Island before the nomination period closes on Monday next week.

The statement did not say whether Yiu – signed-up to run in the Kowloon West constituency – had been barred. His run had been in similar doubt to Chow’s.

Yiu, who was elected in 2016 to represent the architectural, surveying, planning and landscape functional constituency, was among six pro-democracy legislators removed from their seats by the High Court last year for failing to take their oaths of office properly.

Their disqualification came after the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the country’s top legislative body, interpreted the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, in a controversial move last November.

The March 11 by-elections are to fill the seats vacated by four of the disqualified members: Yiu, Law, Yau Wai-ching (Kowloon West) and Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang (New Territories East). The remaining two, Leung Kwok-hung and Lau Siu-lai, are still appealing the court’s decision.

Yiu was endorsed as the pro-democracy camp’s favoured candidate after winning the bloc’s recent primary, which drew 26,000 Hong Kong voters.

Even before that poll, there was concern that his comeback bid could be blocked by the government on the basis of his disqualification applying to the entire term of the current legislature.

Michael Davis, a former law professor who specialised in comparative constitutional law at the University of Hong Kong, said the government had “gone down a slippery slope” and could further worsen the problem.

He said candidates who only advocated independence as a principle without taking any illegal action to achieve it, should not be disqualified. On this basis, the mere promotion of self-determination, without giving it any meaning, would all the more go against justifying disqualification, Davis said.

“When it comes to self-determination there is a question of definition. It could include a right to choose independence or it could be conceived as something less, a choice within limitations as to the form of governance. Voters could even be asked in the future if they want to maintain the ‘one country, two systems’ model. This is an open question.”

He added that self-determination could simply mean a right of Hongkongers to renew the current framework at the end of the 50-year cycle.

According to Davis, it was difficult to see how the administration or its supporters could benefit from discrediting the democratic process. Presumably, the pan-democrats would simply run another candidate and get increased voter support in response, he said.

Davis warned that the government, in this case, appeared to have shaped the law to its political advantage. He added that unless this was constrained by a court, voters would be disenfranchised and turn to the opposition.

He pointed out that if the government had adhered to the Basic Law commitment to universal suffrage, this form of advocacy would have faded out.

He said under the current situation, the opposition would just keep mobilising through different channels, which was “certainly not a path to political harmony”.

Professor Johannes Chan Man-mun, a former HKU law dean, said there was no legal basis for disqualifying Chow or Yiu.

Chan said the only reason for the ban on Chow was her membership in a group, which was not grounds for disqualifying a candidate.

He noted that Nathan Law – from the same group – was not disqualified from contesting the 2016 Legco elections. “Disqualification on the grounds of association to a society or speculation of failure to take an oath is a disproportionate restriction of one’s right to stand for election,” he said.

Additional reporting by Jeffie Lam