Disgraced former chief secretary Rafael Hui Si-yan and property tycoon Thomas Kwok Ping-kwong have been stripped of their civic honours by the government, an official notice said on Friday.

Hui, the city’s former No 2 official from 2005 to 2007, was jailed for 7 ½ years after being convicted in 2014 of plotting to commit misconduct in public office and other charges.

He was given the highest honour – the Grand Bauhinia Medal – in 2007 by former Chief Executive Donald Tsang Yam-kuen.

Tsang was sentenced to 20 months in jail in February last year for misconduct in public office, but was released in April pending his appeal against the conviction.

Kwok, Sun Hung Kai Properties’ (SHKP) former co-chairman who was involved in Hui’s case and jailed at the same time as him, received the Silver Bauhinia Star in 2007 as well.

According to government rules, awardees who are convicted of offences resulting in jail of one year or more could have their honours or awards forfeited.

A notice published in the government gazette on Friday said that as of March 2, 2018, Hui and Kwok’s names were taken off the list of recipients.

But the notice did not say if both men would continue to be Justices of the Peace (JP), a title given to those who have made significant contributions to Hong Kong society and community.

Hui, who turns 70 this year, served in Tsang’s administration. In 2008, the ICAC received an anonymous letter accusing Kwok and his brother Raymond Kwok Ping-luen of providing Hui with rent-free accommodation at Leighton Hill.

He was arrested in March 2012 by the Independent Commission Against Corruption on suspicion of corruption.

After a high-profile trial, Hui was found guilty of conspiring to commit misconduct in public office including one charge of taking HK$8.5 million from Kwok through a middleman before he took office, and then being “favourably disposed” to him and SHKP.

Thomas Kwok, 67, was locked up for five years and fined HK$500,000 but Raymond Kwok was acquitted.

Hui and Kwok’s appeal was dismissed last June by a panel of five justices.

