Premier Li Keqiang has declared that the authority of the country’s constitution and Hong Kong’s mini-constitution have been further realised in the city, vowing full support for its integration into developments on the mainland.

Delivering his work report on Monday at the start of the biggest political meeting of the year, China’s No 2 official also pledged that the central government would fully and accurately implement the “one country, two systems” governing principle in Hong Kong.

Li stopped short of warning against calls for independence in the city. He also omitted mentioning that Hong Kong people should “govern Hong Kong under the city’s high degree of autonomy”, as he did last year.

In his report, Li listed several of Beijing’s achievements in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

“Fresh progress has been made in work related to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The practice of one country, two systems has been consistently enriched and developed,” Li said.

“The authority of China’s constitution and the Basic Laws of the Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions have been further raised in these two regions.”

The Basic Laws are the mini-constitutions of Hong Kong and Macau, which were returned to Chinese rule in the late 1990s.

Since 2015, Li and other state leaders have emphasised that apart from following the Basic Law in Hong Kong, officials must also “act in strict accordance to the Chinese constitution”.

In 2014, Beijing’s top legislative body laid down a stringent framework for Hong Kong’s political reform, a move that triggered the Occupy protests that brought parts of Hong Kong to a standstill.

But despite the mass sit-ins lasting 79 days, Beijing and local officials refused to give in and insisted that the framework was in line with the Basic Law.

While Li struck a moderate tone without any strong messages for Hong Kong, a day earlier, Zhao Leji, the sixth-ranking member in the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee and the nation’s anti-corruption tsar, had tougher words for the city.

He warned that Beijing would not allow anyone to use the autonomy that Hong Kong enjoyed as a cover to infiltrate or sabotage the mainland. Such activities touched upon Beijing’s “bottom line”, he cautioned as he urged the city’s advisers to Beijing to speak up and demolish harmful ideas instead of staying silent.

In his speech, Li set out other achievements of the city, as he noted that “exchanges and cooperation between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macau have been steadily enhanced”.

In a reference to a much-delayed mega bridge project, Li said: “The construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge has been completed, and Hong Kong and Macau have thrived and remained stable.”

The premier then moved on to his nine recommendations for the government this year.

Under his recommendation for making “solid progress in the coordinated regional development strategy”, he said: “We will unveil and implement the development plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and promote in all areas mutually beneficial cooperation between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.”

The Greater Bay Area is a project endorsed by Li in his work report a year ago to foster integration between Hong Kong, Macau and nine neighbouring mainland cities.

In a six-part conclusion to the report, Li touched on Hong Kong again and promised to “support Hong Kong and Macau in integrating their own development into overall national development”.

“We have every confidence that Hong Kong and Macau will develop and thrive together with the mainland,” he added.

In a move reminiscent of what he wrote in his previous reports, Li promised that Beijing would continue to implement the one country, two systems principle in a “comprehensive and accurate” manner.

“We will … act in strict compliance with China’s constitution and the Basic Laws,” he said.

“The governments and chief executives of [Hong Kong and Macau] will have our full support in exercising law-based governance and in their efforts to achieve strong economic growth, improve living standards, progressively advance democracy and promote social harmony,” Li said.

The premier also pledged to boost exchanges and cooperation between the mainland and the two cities.

In his report this year, Li did not mention “Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong” and the city’s “high degree of autonomy”.

Last year, Li unprecedentedly warned in his report that advocating Hong Kong’s independence from China “would lead nowhere”. He did not mention the topic in his report this year.

National People’s Congress standing committee member Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai said the authority of the Basic Law and the constitution need to be realised even further in Hong Kong because some people deliberately misrepresented what the laws said.

“Some people purposefully misread [the laws] in order to mislead others,” she said.

She told Hongkongers not to worry that Li did not mention in his report the high degree of autonomy and the principle of Hong Kong people running the city. That was because these two principles were already reflected in the Basic Law, she added.

Tony Cheung and Phila Siu are reporting from Beijing