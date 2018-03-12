Middle-class voters on Hong Kong Island stayed loyal to the pro-democracy bloc and helped Au Nok-hin win the seat in Sunday’s Legislative Council by-election, while those living in the richest and poorest neighbourhoods backed pro-establishment candidate Judy Chan Ka-pui.

The Post’s analysis found Au, who got 50.7 per cent of valid votes compared to Chan’s 47.2 per cent vote share, had solid appeal in areas with “blue chip housing estates” or large scale private developments catering to middle-income families.

In contrast, Chan’s top four strongholds were affluent areas on the island.

In the run-up to the polls, pundits wondered how the island’s 623,273 registered voters – generally regarded as being more bourgeois, educated and inclined to take a middle-of-the-road approach – would make their choices.

While the pro-democracy bloc still enjoys an advantage there, this has been steadily shrinking. The narrow gap between Chan and Au – she lost by 9,547 votes – suggested some moderates could have swung to the safe bet.

Chan bagged two-thirds of votes cast in the Bays Area, which has a spread of luxurious residences, such as those built along Tai Tam Reservoir Road and Repulse Bay.

Some 65.8 per cent of votes from the Peak and 63 per cent of votes in Happy Valley also went to her.

Interestingly, Chan, who sits on the Southern District Council to scrutinise government funding and coordinate community initiatives, also won over lower-income voters living in public housing.

She got 58.3 per cent of votes in the Ap Lei Chau Estate, 57.4 per cent in part of the Yiu Tung Estate in Shau Kei Wan and 56.9 per cent in Hing Wah (I) Estate in Chai Wan. The district councillors representing the latter two estates are from Beijing-friendly organisations – the Federation of Trade Unions and the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress for Hong Kong.

In a testament to Au’s popularity with middle-income voters, he snatched South Horizons West by about 7.7 percentage points from Chan, despite her being the area’s district councillor.

Au’s best performance was in the area he serves as a district councillor – Lei Tung Estate. He got 64.4 per cent of votes there while Chan got 34.8 per cent.

At the four Taikoo Shing polling stations – an area that was the stronghold of New People’s Party chairwoman Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee in the 2016 Legislative Council election – Au bagged between 54.5 per cent and 58.5 cent of votes, with a similar performance in Kornhill and Chi Fu Fa Yuen.

He also got more than half of votes in areas in the Central and Western districts of Hong Kong, a bastion of the Democratic Party, which he quit last year.

His worst performances were in the Peak and the Bays Area.

Political scientist Dr Chung Kim-wah said the pro-establishment bloc had been spending lots of resources to serve public housing estates over the years and it had become increasingly difficult for the pan-democrats to win the hearts and minds of lower-income voters.

“Meanwhile, those who are living in the affluent districts might opt for conservative candidates as they probably have too many vested interests and prefer less confrontation with the government,” he said.

Chung said bourgeois Hongkongers tended to care more about preserving Hong Kong’s core values and had always been the target of pan-democrats.

Au’s victory in Taikoo Shing, he mused, might be fuelled by anger towards the disqualification of six pan-democrat lawmakers over an oath-taking saga, which triggered the by-election.