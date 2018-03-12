A Turkish chef ignored his victim’s repeated pleas for him to stop and went on to rape the mainland woman in Chungking Mansions, soon after she was discharged from hospital, a Hong Kong court heard on Monday.

The alleged attack took place on November 15, 2016, in a guest house at the Tsim Sha Tsui building known for its multicultural vibe, when the Turkish national, Mustafa Akkoyun, forced himself on the woman, referred to in court as X, prosecutors told the High Court.

That night, prosecutor Neil Mitchell said, the man insisted on visiting the woman, in her 20s, at her room in the Primo guest house via WeChat messages, despite knowing that she was feeling unwell.

When he arrived at the guest house to launch the alleged sexual assault, X repeatedly cried out in English: “no” and “out”. The man had turned a deaf ear to her protests, the prosecutor said.

Akkoyun was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of rape. The 52-year-old, who first came to Hong Kong in 2012 under a work visa, denied the offence.

Addressing a seven-member jury in his opening speech on Monday, Mitchell said on the night of November 14, hours before the alleged attack, X had to seek help from a hospital after drinking a considerable amount of alcohol.

She returned to the guest house after being discharged, only to get a WeChat message from the accused saying that he would like to visit her, Mitchell said. He said the woman had told man she was feeling unwell, but eventually allowed him to come over on the understanding that he would only stay for a 20-minute chat.

But following their conversation, after which she fell asleep, X woke up to find the defendant next to her in bed, Mitchell said. The prosecutor said Akkoyun then restricted her movements and raped her.

Mitchell said X, who demanded him to stop, put up a fight and scratched the man, but to no avail. She reported the incident to police as soon as Akkoyun left the room, he said, leading to Akkoyun’s arrest.

When the man was first interviewed by police, the prosecutor said, he refused to admit he had any physical contact with X, other than patting the woman on the shoulder that night.

But as the trial began on Monday – and his DNA was found in subsequent examinations of the woman- the man admitted he had sexual intercourse with X that night, Mitchell said.

“Clearly … it was less than truthful when he was interviewed by the police,” he said.

He said there were signs which showed X did not consent to the intercourse, but the defendant “did not care one way or the other”.

He told the jury that although the woman could be considered an emotional individual, and that she had attempted suicide a week before the alleged offence, it did not mean she was not credible.

The case continues before Madam Justice Susana D’Almada Remedios on Tuesday.