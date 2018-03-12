The mainland official who leads the expert group that advises China’s top legislative body on Hong Kong’s mini-constitution will be promoted to chair a newly renamed central committee which oversees the national legal and constitutional issues.

Li Fei, chairman of the Hong Kong Basic Law Committee under the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, will be promoted to succeed Qiao Xiaoyang as the chief of the Law and Constitution committee, according to sources.

The new group, which falls under purview of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s national legislature, was originally called the Law Committee. It has been renamed as Law and Constitution Committee in what was seen as a move to highlight the importance of recent constitutional amendments. Li is currently the vice-chairman of the Law Committee.

The constitution was amended with almost unanimous support in NPC on Sunday, clearing the way for Xi Jinping to remain president beyond the end of his original two terms in 2023.

The rebranding of the Law Committee was one of the amendments also passed on Sunday.

“It [the renaming] was to demonstrate the importance of the constitution after the latest amendments,” Ma Fung-kwok, a Hong Kong NPC deputy and the convenor of Hong Kong delegation, said. “The constitution holds supreme legal power.”

Ma added that the name change was a way to emphasise the increasing workload of the NPC Standing Committee and other relevant bodies in scrutinising laws enacted at city level.

He said more than 200 mainland cities, as well as Hong Kong, are able to enact their own laws and the standing committee has the authority to reject laws it deems unconstitutional.

According to the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, laws enacted by the city’s Legislative Council must be sent for review to the standing committee, which could return laws in question for further amendments.

The standing committee has not returned any laws to Legco since the handover of the city to Beijing in 1997. Yet, there are growing concerns in Hong Kong’s legal sector that Beijing would use the scrutiny to curb the power of Legco.

Tam Yiu-chung, a local NPC deputy and a former lawmaker, said he did not view the change targeting Hong Kong.

“The system has always been there. It is very clear,” Tam said, adding that the standing committee’s scrutiny was only limited to local legislation – not speech by lawmakers.

Sources said Li will take up the new job after the NPC was set to pass all personnel changes on Tuesday.

Li’s chairmanship on the Hong Kong Basic Law Committee will last till June. Wong Yuk-shan, a member of the committee and a local NPC deputy, said he did not know if Li would resign after the promotion.