British foreign secretary Boris Johnson on Thursday doubled down on concerns over the “one country, two systems” governing formula for Hong Kong coming under “increasing pressure” from Beijing’s actions.

In his latest six-monthly report to the UK parliament, Johnson cited cases in the second half of 2017 that were seen as a threat to the principle, such as a British activist who was denied entry into Hong Kong, and the ousting of lawmakers over an oath-taking saga in the city’s legislature.

Under one country, two systems, Hong Kong is guaranteed a high degree of autonomy from Beijing.

Johnson also expressed concern over the so-called co-location plan for the high-speed cross-border rail link that would allow the application of mainland laws in parts of the West Kowloon terminus.

He called on Beijing and Hong Kong authorities to “ensure that the established constitutional framework for any change to the Basic Law (Hong Kong’s mini-constitution) is respected”.

Responding to media inquiries, a Hong Kong government spokesman said later on the same day: “Since the return to the Motherland, the HKSAR has been exercising a high degree of autonomy and ‘Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong’ in strict accordance with the Basic Law.

“This demonstrates the full and successful implementation of the one country, two systems principle, which has been widely recognised by the international community.

“Foreign governments should not interfere in any form in the internal affairs of the HKSAR.”

Last September, Johnson warned that “important areas” of the one country, two systems model were under increasing pressure, citing reports of mainland security officials operating in the city and Beijing’s increasing influence.

Johnson said in the foreword of his latest report that “while one country, two systems generally functions well ... the increasing pressure I described in the foreword of my last six-monthly report has continued in the second half of 2017”.

He also said on Thursday that the British government had “consistently raised” its concerns with Chinese and Hong Kong authorities.

In October, the Chinese ambassador to the UK was summoned by the British Foreign Office after Benedict Rogers, a British activist known for raising concerns about political freedom and human rights in Hong Kong, was refused entry to the city.

Johnson said: “I paid close attention to the denial of entry to Hong Kong of Ben Rogers ... Beijing’s involvement in this case has strengthened our view that Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy is under increasing pressure.”

On Hong Kong’s rule of law, Johnson said that in the second half of 2017, “a large number of cases related to the political system came before Hong Kong’s courts, including the disqualification of a further four legislators”.

He was referring to the disqualifications of pro-democracy lawmakers Edward Yiu Chung-yim, “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, Nathan Law Kwun-chung and Lau Siu-lai for improper oaths of office. The legal battle was mounted by the Hong Kong government.

“The judiciary in Hong Kong remains in high esteem. It will be vital that the Hong Kong ... government is seen to use the system of justice fairly in all cases,” Johnson added.

Referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge that the one country, two systems principle would be implemented “unswervingly”, Johnson said: “It is vital that Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy is seen to be respected in full, allowing the people of Hong Kong and its authorities to tackle important issues for themselves, in accordance with the [1984 Sino-British] Joint Declaration”.