Intention will be crucial in deciding whether an alleged abuse of the national anthem amounts to a “public and wilful insult” deserving of jail time under a Hong Kong bill to localise the Beijing-imposed law.

The bill would also urge schools to teach pupils to sing and understand the history of the song, but it would not define what constitutes disrespectful conduct.

The government is aiming to table a national anthem bill at the Legislative Council in July to make insulting or distorting March of the Volunteers punishable by a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and three years in prison.

It came after China’s top legislative body imposed its National Anthem Law on Hong Kong in November by inserting it into the city’s mini-constitution, meaning the local administration is required to draft legislation criminalising abuses of the song.

According to an outline released on Friday, the local bill would state it is a criminal offence to “publicly and wilfully alter” the anthem’s lyrics or score, perform or sing it in “a distorted or derogatory” manner, or insult it in any other way.

This would be in line with the current national flag and emblem ordinances.

After the bill is approved, the city’s leader would prescribe that the anthem must be performed on occasions such as National Day on October 1, and the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from British to Chinese rule on July 1.

A government source said on Friday the provision on criminal liabilities would apply to acts done in public as well as on the internet.

But he admitted the bill would not define what constituted a “derogatory or insulting manner”.

Whether an act is derogatory “depends on the intention and effect of the person’s act,” he said, adding “it would be unlikely for ordinary residents to break the law easily or accidentally”.

The source noted that if a group of soccer fans booed during the playing of the anthem, they would be more likely found to have broken the law than an individual coughing at that moment.

He believed authorities would neither arrest nor prosecute unless it could “be proven beyond a reasonable doubt” that a person intentionally abused the anthem.

The bill would further stipulate that secondary and primary schools teach pupils to sing the national anthem, understand its history, and observe the etiquette when it is performed and sung.

But the source added that it was not an extra requirement for schools. Most schools are currently required by the Education Bureau’s curricula and guidelines to do so, he added, with penalties under the existing law if schools failed to comply.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said he would discuss with international schools how the anthem law would be applied to them.