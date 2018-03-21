In what is being hailed as an olive branch, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor became the first city leader to make a donation to the biggest pro-democracy party in town.

Attending the Democratic Party’s 23rd anniversary dinner in Kowloon Bay on Tuesday night, Lam was among others who sponsored former Democrat lawmaker Fred Li Wah-ming as he sang a Cantonese song. She donated HK$30,000 (US$3,820) from her own pocket, while the performance altogether raised HK$320,000.

No chief executive has ever made a donation to the party, its leaders claimed.

Lam subsequently uploaded on her Instagram account two photos of her attending the event, with a hashtag stating “a major reconciliation”.

Party chairman and lawmaker Wu Chi-wai said: “It is our view that the government should mend ties with different parties. We are grateful for Lam’s donation and hope people from all walks of life would be willing to support us in defending the ‘one country, two systems’ principle and the core values of Hong Kong.”

But Wu stressed that if the government were indeed intent on mending relations, its sincerity should be reflected in how it handles controversial bills.

The party’s dinners in 2015 and 2016 drew significant attention when sources suggested the administration of then chief executive Leung Chun-ying had told ministers and other political appointees to boycott the event. Leung himself had not been invited.

Relations between the party and Leung turned frosty during his administration as the party had called on him to step down from office. From 2013 to 2016, it invited all officials except three, including Leung.

In 2016, former constitutional minister Raymond Tam Chi-yuen – now a delegate to the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislative body – was the only official from Leung’s cabinet to attend the dinner.

In marked contrast, Lam, who returned from Beijing earlier Tuesday, not only joined the reception but also stayed for part of the dinner. Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah and other ministers attended as well.

In his remarks at the event, Wu asserted China needed to understand that Hong Kong’s success hinged on defending ‘two systems’ and the city’s rule of law tradition. He avoided directly criticising Lam, and said core values were vital to luring talent to the city, which in turn could facilitate the chief executive’s vision for the Pearl River Delta and the country’s trade-focused Belt and Road Initiative.

The party raised HK$5 million from the dinner, down from HK$7.6 million last year.