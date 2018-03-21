The four winners of the recent Hong Kong legislature by-election were successfully sworn in on Wednesday, filling some of the seats vacated by six pro-democracy legislators who were controversially disqualified for improper oath-taking in 2016.

While no one made any alterations to their oaths this time around, New People’s Party (NPP) chairwoman and Executive Council member Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee and her party colleague Eunice Yung Hoi-yan stole the limelight by chanting slogans ahead of pan-democrat Au Nok-hin’s turn.

“Shame on burning the Basic Law!” they chanted, referring to a previous incident involving the new lawmaker.

The NPP’s Judy Chan Ka-pui lost the Hong Kong Island seat to Au in the March 11 poll, with a thinner-than-expected margin.

“We decided to abstain from the oath-taking of Mr Au Nok-hin. It is a shameful act to burn the Basic Law and deny it,” Ip said as she and Yung walked out of the chamber.

Ip said there was “an integrity issue” with Au, who despite burning a copy of the mini-constitution in 2016 had claimed he would uphold the Basic Law “for the sake of qualifying”.

“We will continue to observe how this member will uphold the Basic Law as he scrutinises the national anthem bill and the co-location plan,” she said, referring to a controversial arrangement that would for the first time allow mainland laws to be enforced in part of the local terminus of the high-speed rail link to Guangzhou.

Independent lawmaker Eddie Chu Hoi-dick also chanted “shameful” when pro-establishment politician Vincent Cheng Wing-shun took his oath.

Earlier this month, Au, Cheng and Gary Fan Kwok-wai were elected in the Hong Kong Island, New Territories East and Kowloon West constituencies respectively. Pro-establishment politician Tony Tse Wai-chuen was elected in the architectural, surveying, planning and landscape functional constituency.

Au and Cheng, of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB), are first-time lawmakers, while Fan, of the NeoDemocrats, and Tse are ex-legislators who lost their seats in the general election in September 2016. Au and Tse were non-affiliated.

They are taking the place of four of the six pro-democracy lawmakers ousted by a local court for failing to take their oaths properly in 2016.

The disqualified legislators who held the remaining two seats, Leung Kwok-hung and Lau Siu-lai, are appealing against the ruling, and no date has yet been set for a by-election to fill their spots

The meeting on Wednesday came days after former DAB chairman Tam Yiu-chung, currently a member of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, warned in an exclusive interview with the Post that Hongkongers who used slogans calling for an end to “one-party dictatorship” in mainland China ran the risk of being barred from future elections.

According to the Legislative Council Oath, an elected lawmaker needs to swear that, being a Legco member, he will uphold the Basic Law, “bear allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China” and serve Hong Kong “conscientiously, dutifully, in full accordance with the law, honestly and with integrity”.

Ahead of the Legco meeting, Au said he would take his oath with mixed feelings, as his election was triggered by the disqualification saga.

The new lawmaker pledged to speak up for Hongkongers and to unite the pro-democracy bloc as Beijing tried to tighten its grip on the city.

Au is facing a legal battle mounted by pro-establishment supporter Wong Tai-hoi, who lodged a judicial review application challenging his candidacy. Wong claimed it was wrong for Au to be allowed to run given that he had once burned a copy of the Basic Law in public.

Cheng defeated disqualified lawmaker Edward Yiu Chung-yim in Kowloon West to become the first pro-establishment candidate to score a by-election win for a geographical seat in the legislature since Hong Kong was returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

The oath-taking saga erupted in October 2016 when two newly-elected Legco members inserted pro-independence slogans and insults against China as they were being sworn in.

The NPCSC, China's top legislative body, responded a month later by issuing an interpretation of Article 104 of the Basic Law, making improper oath-taking punishable by instant disqualification.

The pair – and four other lawmakers – were later removed from their seats by a local court for failing to take the oath properly.