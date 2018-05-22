Ousted lawmaker Lau Siu-lai is to drop a legal challenge against her disqualification from Hong Kong’s legislature and focus on regaining her seat, two sources close to her have said.

But with the risk of Lau being barred from even running again, veteran ex-lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan will be asked to serve as her backup candidate, the Post has learned.

Lau was one of six lawmakers removed from the Legislative Council for improperly taken oaths in October 2016. The decision to end her legal fight would trigger another by-election in Kowloon West, the site of a symbolic loss for the democratic camp in March when fellow disqualified lawmaker Edward Yiu Chung-yim was defeated by the pro-establishment camp’s Vincent Cheng Wing-shun.

The electoral office would not confirm whether the latest by-election would be held before the end of the year.

Lau spent eight minutes delivering her Legco oath, pausing for five to seven seconds between every Chinese word. She was unseated in July 2017 in a High Court ruling, alongside three other democratic lawmakers Yiu, Nathan Law Kwun-chung and “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung.

Lau and Leung appealed against the decision eight months ago. Originally scheduled for April 2019, a push from her legal team brought the appeal forward to November.

“The time schedule is very unfavourable,” Lau said. “We’ve tried to speed up the judicial process. If it drags on, we might have to wait before any by-election takes place.”

Lau noted that to trigger a by-election, the court would have to decide on her appeal at least a year before the end of this Legislative Council in late 2020.

A source said Leung would carry on with his appeal and challenge the legal principle in the disqualification of lawmakers.

The Registration and Electoral Office said it would keep track of judicial proceedings and arrange a by-election where necessary and practical. It would have to consider “manpower, availability of polling stations, procurement of resources and appropriate use of public money” before holding a by-election in 2018, it said.

During her campaign in 2016, Lau was known as member of the “pro-self-determination” camp and had also called for voters’ right to determine Hong Kong’s future. She tempered this stance and focused on poverty issues once she was elected.

As a precaution to disqualification, one source with the direct knowledge of the discussion said Lau would team up with the Labour Party’s Lee.

“It is still under discussion and there’s nothing I can say for now,” Lee said. “We definitely oppose any disqualification [of candidates] and stand by [Lau] Siu-lai.”

Lee, who was a lawmaker for 20 years, conceded he had previously said he would not again contest a major election after his defeat in September 2016.

Lau also said she would not comment.