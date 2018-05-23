Hong Kong’s leader said on Wednesday that the government is to work with Beijing to try and prevent reporters from being assaulted by police and security forces on the mainland.

However, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor again failed to criticise the actions of officers who beat a Hong Kong journalist bloody while arresting him, as he covered a hearing involving a human rights lawyer last week.

And, in responding to a question from the Democratic Party’s Roy Kwong Chun-yu, Lam said authorities in Beijing had operated within the law, but reiterated her belief that it was important for both sides to show mutual respect.

The physical altercation in Beijing, involving Now TV journalist Chui Chun-ming, came just four days after another reporter, Chan Ho-fai of i-Cable News, was attacked by two men while covering the 10th anniversary of the Sichuan earthquake.

At the Legislative Council’s question and answer session on Wednesday morning, Kwong asked the chief executive why she had not condemned the police, and pointed to the statement from the Hong Kong Journalists’ Association, which noted her “nonchalant response” to the incident.

“Do you think that criticism is fair?” Kwong asked.

In response, Lam said she would leave it for the public to judge, and said she was used to being scolded by different groups of people every day.

“The freedom of Hong Kong media reporting according to law should be respected, and the personal safety [of reporters] should be safeguarded,” Lam said, adding that the government was concerned about the issue, and would follow up with the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office “to study any better ways to liaise and prevent recurrence of similar incidents”.

Kwong was unsatisfied with the answer, arguing that as a chief executive, Lam should have stood up for the dignity of the city’s reporters and condemned the mainland officers.

Meanwhile, his party colleague Helena Wong Pik-wan was concerned about Macau’s immigration control, saying that lawmakers, scholars and reporters had all been stopped from entering the former Portuguese colony.

Wong questioned whether that would jeopardise the development of the Greater Bay Area ­-- the integration plan between Hong Kong, Macau and seven Guangdong cities.

“We have to respect the immigration policy of a place … If [some cases are] unreasonable, we would express concerns, though whether reasonable or not depends on the policy,” Lam said, adding that she would pass on Wong’s opinion to Macau officials, and tell them Hong Kong lawmakers are not really “radicals”.

Lam added: “I may have already said so, but you [Wong] just do not know.”