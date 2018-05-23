Hong Kong’s legislature has set up a panel to look into whether pro-democracy member Ted Hui Chi-fung should be removed from his seat over his phone-snatching antics, after no lawmaker opposed the move to do so.

New People’s Party chairwoman Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee tabled the motion at a meeting of the full Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Hui, of the Democratic Party, was arrested in early May for snatching a civil servant’s phone and then running into the gents’ toilets on April 25, during a Legco meeting on the controversial joint checkpoint plan for a cross-border high-speed rail link.

He was accused of four offences: common assault, dishonest access to a computer, obstructing a public officer in the execution of her duty, and criminal damage, of a piece of paper containing a list of lawmakers’ names.

“As a member of the Legislative Council, I think it is necessary to move the censure motion ... to tell society that Legco will not give cover to [Hui’s] acts, which fall short of the public expectation,” Ip said on Wednesday.

She criticised Hui’s “violent” conduct, arguing that he had not genuinely reflected on his wrongdoings.

The pro-democracy camp did not raise any objection to the motion. That was partly a tactical move, sources in the camp said. Had any of them opposed it, a debate would have begun, giving the pro-establishment camp a platform to attack Hui.

According to the Legco rule book, the censure motion will go to a full vote after the investigation.

If two-thirds of lawmakers support the motion, Hui will be booted from Legco. Of the 68 members, 42 are pro-establishment, meaning there is little chance of it being passed.

The pro-democracy camp planned to send representatives to the investigation committee. Kenneth Leung, legislator for the accountancy sector, and the Civic Party’s Dennis Kwok, from the legal sector, showed interest. The Democratic Party, which had suspended Hui’s membership, made it clear that it would not participate in the investigation.

The pro-establishment camp was ready to dominate and chair the committee, whose members are voted in by all legislative councillors.

