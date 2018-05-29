Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said on Tuesday that the work of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong should not be interfered with as long as it is law-abiding, after a former head of the city’s biggest publishing conglomerate confirmed that the agency controlled the company.

Lam was responding to the remarks of Lee Cho-jat, former chairman of Sino United Publishing (SUP), who in an RTHK programme on Monday confirmed the liaison office’s role in the company, which owned more than 50, or over half, of the bookstores in the city.

The programme, Hong Kong Connection, found the liaison office owned the conglomerate through a multilayered network of companies.

“SUP is a state asset, and the liaison office is the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, so the office should be commissioned by Beijing to coordinate and manage these units,” Lee said in response.

But he insisted that SUP’s mission “is to publish”. There was no political motive behind its business operations and decision-making, he said.

Lam declined to comment on whether the office’s business involvement contravened the “one country, two systems” governing principle, under which Hong Kong was guaranteed a high degree of autonomy after it returned from British rule in 1997.

“I don’t have such information, so it is difficult to comment. But the liaison office is the central government’s organisation in Hong Kong, so it has to buy properties and do other things that match its mission. We should not interfere as long as they are law-abiding,” Lam said in a media briefing before a weekly meeting of the Executive Council, or her cabinet.

Under Article 22 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, no authority under Beijing may interfere in the affairs which Hong Kong administers on its own. Under Article 27, Hong Kong residents have, among other liberties, freedom of speech, of the press and of publication.

According to the office’s website, its main responsibilities are to liaise with the offices of Beijing’s foreign ministry and the People’s Liberation Army garrison in Hong Kong.

It is also responsible for liaising with and assisting mainland Chinese authorities in managing state-funded organisations in Hong Kong, to promote economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation between Hong Kong and the mainland, and to “work on other matters commissioned by the central government”.

RTHK reported on Monday that SUP was the owner behind Chung Hwa Book, Joint Publishing (HK) and Commercial Press, which operate 53 branches around the city. It also owns SUP Publishing Logistics, the city’s largest book distributor, and nearly 30 publishing companies in Hong Kong.

The public broadcaster’s investigation revealed that SUP is owned by Xin Wenhua (Hong Kong) Development Company Limited, which in turn is owned by Guangdong Xin Wenhua, a firm registered in Guangzhou.

Three mainland business information search firms commissioned by RTHK then confirmed that Guangdong Xin Wenhua is fully owned by Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong. When a journalist tried to visit the company’s registered address in Guangzhou, she was refused entry as security guard said the enclosed area was a residence “of the central government’s liaison office”.

In 2015, Up Publications, a small independent publishing firm with a pro-democracy background, had accused SUP of “indirectly murdering the whole publishing industry” by returning hundreds of books after the Occupy protests.