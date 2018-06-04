Two ousted pro-independence lawmakers and their former assistants were each sentenced to four week’s imprisonment on Monday for storming a Hong Kong Legislative Council meeting room two years ago.

Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang, 31, and Yau Wai-ching, 26, were earlier found guilty of taking part in an illegal assembly on November 2, 2016. They have vowed to appeal against the court ruling.

All five have been granted HK$3,000 (US$380) bail pending appeal on condition that they surrender their travel documents.

The criminal charge centred on attempts by the duo and their three assistants at the time to force their way into a side conference room. Before that, Leung and Yau had tried to storm Legco to retake their oaths of office, leading to the session being moved to the room.

The duo were earlier barred from the chamber after their anti-China antics sparked controversy at an oath-taking ceremony in October that year.

In the chaos that unfolded on November 2, 2016 – when all five were accused of storming the Legco meeting room – a woman security guard collapsed, while others were injured in a scrum along a narrow corridor involving the pair’s group, journalists and guards.

In pronouncing the duo guilty last month, Acting Kowloon City Principal Magistrate Wong Sze-lai said that even if Leung and Yau had considered themselves to be Legco members at the time, they should not have used their status “as an amulet to commit criminal behaviours”.

Their three assistants, Yeung Lai-hong, 25, Chung Suet-ying, 26, and Cheung Tsz-lung, 30, were found guilty of the same charge for taking part in the episode.