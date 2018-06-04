Hundreds of people have gathered in Victoria Park in Hong Kong to mark the 29th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown with organisers of an annual candlelight vigil vowing not to stop calling for an end to one-party rule in mainland China.

The vigil is the only large-scale public gathering in China to remember the crackdown on June 4, 1989, that brought an abrupt end to a pro-democracy movement in the heart of Beijing. Many activists, including students and civilians, died. Though the death toll may never be known, hundreds, maybe more than 1,000, were killed.

While large crowds are still drawn to the event, attendance has dwindled in recent years. Organisers are estimating a turnout of 100,000 to 150,000 this time, despite a boycott by university student unions for the fourth year in a row. Follow the latest below:

Imprisoned in Beijing

Activist Zhang Fuying, 55, came all the way from his home in Liaoning province in northeastern China to participate in the vigil.

“I was imprisoned in Beijing in 2009 when I initiated an activity commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown. Since then, I have been imprisoned four times over different human rights movements. My wife is still in prison in Henan province as she fought against the government’s forced demolition of her home. She has been locked up since March 7. This is a brutal government with citizens living without freedom. But, someone has to stand up – if no one resists, all Chinese people will be locked up without freedom. I have come to Hong Kong every year since 2016. This would be unimaginable in mainland China as the soccer pitches would be filled with guards and policemen.

6.30pm: People get ready as the rain falls

It started to rain as hundreds of people entered Victoria Park via the entrances near Causeway Bay and Tin Hau MTR stations. The crowd scattered on two football pitches closest to the stage, with most people opening umbrellas or putting on ponchos.

One of them is Simon Choi, a 37-year-old sales and marketing professional who came with his wife and two daughters, aged six and three.

“I told my [elder] daughter that some very unpleasant things happened 29 years ago to some students advocating for a less corrupted government … I feel responsible, as a father, to tell my children what happened. I worry that she won’t be taught about this part of history in school,” Choi said.

On the stage, banners saying “Mourning June Fourth, Resist Authoritarianism” have been put up, while the organisers’ band has been rehearsing the pro-democracy songs that will be sung tonight.

5.30pm: Pro-Beijing groups accuse organisers of ‘scamming public’

A dozen protesters from two pro-Beijing groups set up outside Tin Hau MTR station to protest against the vigil.

The groups accused the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China of using the vigil to “scam” the public for money and said there was never a “massacre at Tiananmen Square”.

Voice of Loving Hong Kong convenor, Patrick Ko Tat-pun, said there was no transparency in the way the alliance used the donated funds.

“All the way [into the Victoria Park] they are asking for donations and they don’t say how they use the money,” Ko said.

One female onlooker said the groups were defaming the pro-democracy camp, to which a pro-Beijing group member said: “You’re not Chinese, don’t speak Chinese, shut up!”

‘Young are frustrated’

A 32-year-old attendee, Kevin Cheng, said young people could feel “frustrated” in the light of the recent incidents, such as the rulings in the Mong Kok riot case.

Cheng is physically disabled and works as a photographer.

“The past method of protesting was to attend rallies and go home, but now, the younger generation’s way to protest is to take action.,” he said.

5pm: Organiser says ‘we must be fearless’

At a seminar organised in Victoria Park, the secretary of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, Lee Cheuk-yan vowed to continue his calls for an end to one-party dictatorship in mainland China, despite the risk it poses to his potential bid for a Legco seat.

The alliance, which organises gatherings – including the June 4 vigil – has called for the release of dissidents and the “end of one-party dictatorship”.

“Resist authoritarianism” will be a key slogan at this year’s vigil, during which they will also pay tribute to dissident and Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died in July last year.

Hong Kong pro-establishment politicians and former Beijing officials had earlier suggested those calling for an end to one-party rule could risk disqualification when running for election, after constitutional changes in mainland China affirmed the ruling Communist Party’s leadership.

“The so called red line is set to make us fearful. To fight against it we must be fearless,” Lee said. “The most important thing is that we do not uphold any self-censorship.

“It is my lifelong commitment to fight for justice and the labour movement. Election is our only means and we would not sacrifice our principles for it.”

Regarding young people’s fading interest in the vigil, Lee said the largest challenge was the cynicism and indifference towards society not whether the youth join the vigil or not.

“Authoritarianism is coming to Hong Kong to suppress our freedom. We have to fight back,” he said.

Raphael Wong Ho-ming, 29, vice-chairman of the League of Social Democrats, reminded young Hongkongers they were still related to the victims of the crackdown.

“We live under the same authoritarian regime, no matter 29 years ago or the present,” he said.

The alliance’s vice-chairman Richard Tsoi Yiu-cheong said: “The vigil with tens of thousands of people holding candles is the largest pressure exerted on Beijing. We should not belittle ourselves,” Tsoi said.