The government is to consider allowing hundreds of thousands of Hongkongers working and living in mainland China to cast votes from across the border, the constitutional affairs chief said on Wednesday.

Patrick Nip Tak-kuen, who was responding to a request from the Democratic Alliance of Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong at the weekly Legislative Council meeting, was asked immediately by the pan-democrats to allow all Hongkongers who live overseas to have the same voting rights.

Replying to a question from Starry Lee Wai-king, the chairwoman of the biggest pro-government party, Nip said any proposed arrangements for polling outside Hong Kong must be critically examined.

“[We must consider things] such as how the polling and counting process could be effectively monitored by candidates and their agents, transportation of ballot papers and ballot boxes to and from polling stations outside Hong Kong,” Nip said, adding that the relevant electoral legislation, any emergency risks and unforeseen incidents had to be considered.

Nip’s response did not satisfy the party’s members, and Lee’s colleague Gary Chan Hak-kan suggested that promoting the Greater Bay Area while denying voting rights to those who worked there was contradictory.

“There are an estimated 500,000 Hongkongers studying, working and retiring north of the border,” Chan said. “On one hand you promote the Greater Bay Area [national scheme] and encourage Hongkongers to go there for development … but on the other hand deprive them of their voting rights. Isn’t this contradictory?”

Chan wondered whether Hong Kong government offices in mainland China could be used as polling stations. The Greater Bay Area national development is a plan to link Hong Kong and Macau with nine cities in Guangdong province to forge an economic powerhouse.

Nip said the government had taken note of the issue and a study was under way. As it stands, only Hong Kong permanent residents who “ordinarily live” in the city are eligible and proof of a local principal residential address is needed for registration.

“As the Greater Bay Area develops, there would be more and more Hongkongers living in mainland China making frequent trips to and from Hong Kong … whether if and how their voting rights would be affected needs to be studied,” he said, adding that would be a complicated issue with legal considerations.

The remarks touched a nerve for Charles Mok, a pro-democracy lawmaker.

“Our youngsters do not only go to Greater Bay Area for work, but also to Taiwan and all over the world. If you launch such a policy, it must apply worldwide,” he said.

In response, Nip said that at the centre of the issue was the arrangement for Hongkongers who lived across the border, but travelled frequently to and from the city. He did, however, acknowledge that Mok’s concerns would form part of the study.

Meanwhile, Nip refused to say when the by-elections for the vacant seat in the Kowloon West would be held, following ousted lawmaker Lau Siu-lai’s earlier announcement that she would no longer contest the court’s decision to eject her from Legco.

“The Electoral Affairs Commission will act in accordance with the legal requirements to conduct a by-election, whenever there is a vacancy, as early as practicable,” Nip said.

He said it normally takes six months for the commission to prepare for an election, but refused to say if the by-elections for the two vacant seats – another one in New Territories East – will be held at the same time.

Additional reporting by Sum Lok-kei