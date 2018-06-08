Some 11 lawmakers were barred from being heard for the first time during a debate on a controversial joint checkpoint bill after the allotted time for discussion ended on Thursday evening.

Amid protests from opposition lawmakers, Legislative Council president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen deferred the vote on the second stage of the legislative process for the bill to next Wednesday.

In an unprecedented move, Leung earlier capped total debate time for discussion on the co-location bill at 36 hours, where he announced the debate second reading would close at 7.30pm on Thursday and proceed to scrutinising amendments next week.

At the time, there were still six pan-democrats and five pro-establishment lawmakers waiting to speak.

Aside from annual budget debate, the Legislative Council has never set a cap on the debate time for any specific bill or piece of legislation.

Legco earlier spent nine hours on a motion to adjourn the debate and eight hours on second reading.

On Thursday evening, Leung invited a rebuttal from transport minister Frank Chan Fan. Chan’s speech was interrupted by protests from democrats who claimed Leung had “abused his power”.

“I have been in Legco for more than 10 years and I am very disappointed that I did not get the chance to speak,” health service sector representative Joseph Lee Kok-long said.

“As a veteran legislator, I have followed the rule and queue for the speech, but I was punished even though I did not speak in the adjournment debate.”

During the chaos, lawmaker Eddie Chu Hoi-dick was thrown out of the chamber for shouting from his seat.

After suspending the meeting for almost an hour to meet representatives from both camps, Leung called for an end to the meeting and did not say if lawmakers will be allowed to continue to speak later.

“I would conduct meeting according to Legco rules,” Leung said. He insisted however that he had already made the decision to close the debate.

Democrats insisted there was ample time before the summer break and lawmakers should be given the chance to speak for an extra one or two hours.

“[Leung] could have handled it better by allowing the few remaining legislators who didn’t have the chance to speak at the second reading stage and let them proceed, finish the speeches,” democratic camp convenor Charles Mok said.

“Unfortunately the president chose to do it the hard way, including unreasonably ejecting one democratic member and created a difficult situation for himself.”

The co-location bill seeks to allow mainland laws to be enforced in the West Kowloon terminus, which has drawn criticism from the legal profession for contravening the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law. The government earlier indicated the bill had to be voted on before the summer break in July in order for the high-speed rail link to begin operations in the third quarter of the year.