The embattled MTR Corporation has been caught up in a fresh scandal over substandard construction work on the Sha Tin-Central rail link – this time at the To Kwa Wan station.

Admitting it knew about the issue, which concerned a wall separating the platform and concourse levels having reinforcement bars removed in April and being “shaved thin”, the rail operator said on Monday that it had told the contractor responsible to rectify the work.

The revelation came less than a week after MTR Corp acknowledged that a subcontractor had cut corners on reinforcement bar fixing work in the construction of a new platform under the existing Hung Hom station, as part of a HK$5.2 billion contract.

This time the work concerned a HK$4.57 billion contract awarded to a joint venture between Hsin Chong Group Holdings and Samsung C&T.

On Monday, HK First lawmaker Claudia Mo Man-ching, said she was informed of the new issue at the start of June by a “frontline worker” involved in the construction of the To Kwa Wan station.

Mo said she was told a wall in the station had became a risk, after workers were instructed to remove a layer of reinforcement bars to make it thinner, bringing it more in line with the original design on the blueprint.

“Half of the reinforcement bars and one-third of the cement was removed,” she said.



A photo sent to Mo showed the wall in question next to a staircase leading up from the train platform to the concourse.

The MTR Corp said on Monday it was informed by a contractor that some finished works at the To Kwa Wan station had not been done according to the blueprints. It said the contractor was told to explain itself and rectify the work.

The HK$4.57 billion contract was awarded to a joint venture between Hsin Chong Group Holdings and Samsung C&T in July 2012.



Hsin Chong Group Holdings is a publicly listed company in Hong Kong.

It is also the sole winner of another HK$300 million contract for “advance works” on the Hung Hom to Admiralty section of the Sha Tin-Central link.

According to Hsin Chong’s website, the contract is for the construction of a 1.6km long railway tunnel and two stops along the link’s Tuen Ma Line, the stations at To Kwa Wan and Sung Wong Toi.

The Tuen Ma Line connects the existing West Rail and Ma On Shan lines.

In November last year, the two companies announced that the structural work on the two stations had been completed and that workers would move on to “fitting out works”.

It also said the project had been recognised by the MTR Corp for safety and stakeholder engagement in 2015.

Rail services on the Tuen Ma Line are expected to begin by mid-2019.

The construction firm is also involved in two contracts valued at more than HK$3.6 billion under the express rail link project, one of which involves the terminus in West Kowloon.

Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting questioned if the MTR Corp was able to monitor all works related to the rail link project.

Tony Tse Wai-chuen of the Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape functional constituency said the recent scandals had made the public lose faith in the corporation.





