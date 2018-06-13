A decision would be made this month on a proposed vacancy tax for property owners hoarding empty flats, Hong Kong’s leader revealed on Wednesday, as the government seeks to tackle the city’s acute housing shortage.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor’s remarks came a month after she suggested the government was leaning towards adopting the tax, a measure which policymakers had been studying since earlier this year.

Lam, speaking at her monthly session with the Legislative Council, was asked by Civic Party lawmaker Dennis Kwok when a decision on the tax would be made.

“The study on this policy … has reached its final stage. I can tell you that within this month, in June, the government will make an announcement,” Lam said.

As of September 2017, there were 9,000 unsold flats in private developments, of which about 3,000 were in projects completed last year. In 2016, there were 2,000 unsold flats from projects completed that year. Overall, 43,657 flats, or 3.8 per cent of the citywide total, were vacant in 2016.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Democratic Party veteran James To Kun-sun questioned whether the government’s study on a vacancy tax was just a gesture. The opposition legislator said that increasing land supply was a more effective way to solve the city’s housing problem.

However, To’s argument was dismissed by Kwok, also an opposition lawmaker.

“I have always respected To’s opinion, but on this issue, I cannot agree that a vacancy tax is a mere gesture. A vacancy tax can force property developers to make some 9,000 to 10,000 units available in the market for the people to choose,” Kwok said.

Lam said that since even lawmakers with similar political views held different opinions on the issue, she would leave it to the legislature to debate the policy after the announcement was made.

“In Hong Kong, Legco’s approval is necessary for imposing any tax,” she added.

On the sidelines of the meeting, real estate and construction sector lawmaker Abraham Razack said there were only 3,000 flats actually left vacant in the city.

Razack said the rest, or 6,000 units, were either flats built last year and still unsold, or those without the documents required to put them on the market, such as certificates of compliance and occupation permits. He also questioned whether the vacancy tax would be fair, as it seemed to target property owners and developers.

Stewart Leung Chi-kin, chairman of the executive committee of the Real Estate Developers Association, said the body had yet to reach a consensus on a vacancy tax.

The group, which represents major developers, was scheduled to meet again on Wednesday or Thursday to come up with policy recommendations, as well as the pros and cons of the tax, for the government’s consideration.

Home sales show no sign of cooling as Solaria gets robust response

“We are not opposing the government’s moves, but we just hope that officials can think carefully before acting. We don’t want to see that the government is not thinking carefully when handling matters in an urgent manner … we want to give them some recommendations,” he said.

Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan, vice-chairman of the pro-establishment Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said he supported the introduction of a vacancy tax.

“Even if the effect may be limited, it needs to be done,” Cheung said.

Such a move would let society knows that the government understands people’s concerns, he added.

His party, the largest in Legco, would wait for the government’s proposals before making a decision on whether to support a the tax, he said.

Meanwhile, the Civic Party suggested the introduction of two duties to target vacant properties, and a capital gains tax for flats owned by non-permanent residents of Hong Kong.

It said a vacancy tax could be applied to newly built properties not sold within 12 months of receiving occupation permits, which would mostly affect property developers.

Flats owned by non-permanent residents which were occupied for fewer than 183 days a year should also be charged the same tax, it said.

The party said the vacancy tax should be calculated as double a flat’s rateable value – its estimated annual rental value – multiplied by the number of years it was vacant, multiplied by a tax rate ranging from 33 to 66 per cent.

Kwok said on average, the vacancy tax on first-hand properties would be 16 times their rates, an indirect tax charged at 5 per cent of the rateable value.

He said a tax that was “really going to bite” was needed, but acknowledged that the business sector would oppose it.

He said: “It will depend on the political will of the government, are they really willing to take on the vested interests?”