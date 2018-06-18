The main contractor on a scandal-hit section of Hong Kong’s most expensive rail project faces further scrutiny with various government departments reviewing the company’s contracts to ensure safety has not been compromised.

Leighton Contractors (Asia) – which won a HK$5.2 billion (US$667 million) contract to expand Hung Hom station as part of the MTR Corporation’s HK$97.1 billion Sha Tin to Central rail link – was involved in seven contracts related to government projects, according to the Development Bureau.

Speaking at a public event on Monday, Secretary for Development Michael Wong Wai-lun said his bureau and other government departments had been checking works involving Leighton.

“So far, we have not seen any structural or quality problems,” Wong said.

The seven contracts included works on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge’s boundary crossing facilities, the Central to Wan Chai Bypass project and the Tseung Kwan O to Lam Tin Tunnel.

Separately, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, Hong Kong’s No 2 official, said the bureau had sent a letter to Leighton to demand explanations on the Hung Hom incident, in which steel reinforcement bars were cut short to fake proper installation in new platforms.

Leighton had subcontracted some of the station work and a report on the corner-cutting scandal released last week by the MTR Corp failed to reach a conclusion on who was responsible.

“If the bureau is dissatisfied or finds Leighton to be problematic, it can take regulatory actions, including barring Leighton from bidding in government construction project tenders for a period of time, and even removing its license,” Cheung said, adding that the contractor had to reply before next Tuesday.

Cheung also ruled out including two fresher scandals involving two other stations on the line in an investigation by a yet to be formed commission of inquiry. Reports surfaced over the past seven days about halted excavation work at the Exhibition Centre station site and a wall being “shaved thin” at To Kwa Wan station.



“If the scope is too large, [the investigation] will not be focused enough,” Cheung said.



“The incident in Hung Hom is clearly complicated, and we need more information and facts on those at To Kwa Wan and Exhibition Centre.”

Asked if government railway officials had failed to perform their duties, Cheung said the administration would conduct a serious follow-up and investigate whether anyone was responsible.

The MTR Corp was supposed to hand in a report on the To Kwa Wan incident to the government on Monday, but delayed that to Tuesday on account of the public holiday. The rail operator, which is reeling from a steady stream of scandals, has also been asked to submit another report on the Exhibition Centre station before Wednesday.

Although Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announced on June 12 that a commission of inquiry led by former judge Michael Hartmann would be formed, Cheung said on Sunday that the government was finishing “preparation work” before it sought the approval of the Executive Council, Lam’s cabinet. Lam had said the inquiry would take about six months.

Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai said Cheung was “closing doors” with his comments, and that the commission’s investigation should cover the whole rail link project.



“Even if there are political risks, the government should launch a holistic investigation,” Wu said.

He also said officials “cannot be afraid” of delaying the commencement of the link, as it is a matter of public safety.

But pro-establishment lawmaker Tony Tse Wai-chuen of the architectural constituency agreed with Cheung that there was no need to include the newer scandals into the commission’s investigation.

“If you do that there is no way to start the investigation,” Tse said.

He said issues with construction works can surface at any time and not everyone has to be investigated by the commission.

The investigation should look into the monitoring and reporting system of railway projects, he said.