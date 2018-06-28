Man ‘kicked plastic stool from under’ Democratic Party district councillor Ng Siu-hong as he promoted Hong Kong’s annual July 1 march
Attacker is believed to be owner or manager of nearby bar, while victim opposes liquor licences in quieter Mid-Levels neighbourhoods
Related topics
A 50-year-old Hong Kong man was on Wednesday night arrested for suspected assault on a Democratic Party district councillor who was promoting Sunday’s annual July 1 march.
Central and Western District councillor Ng Siu-hong said he had been at the junction of Elgin and Shelley streets, near the Mid-Levels escalators, at about 6.45pm when he was confronted by his alleged attacker.
The man, believed to be the owner or manager of a nearby bar, chided Ng and pulled at him before kicking away the plastic stool Ng was standing on, causing him to fall and injure his arm.
Passers-by called police, and Ng was sent to Queen Mary Hospital.
The Democratic Party condemned the attack on the Mid-Levels East councillor, urging police to investigate fully to ensure the safety of public officers.
“Hong Kong is a pluralistic society, and we understand people often hold different political views,” the party said in a statement.
“Elected members will be more than happy to listen to the views of different stakeholders so policies can benefit the community and residents. [But] if they resort to violence because of different opinions, the Democratic Party will absolutely not tolerate it.”
It is understood Ng had opposed liquor licences in quieter neighbourhoods of the Mid-Levels.
Photos on Ng’s Facebook page frequently show him promoting different political causes from his stool at the same junction, usually with a microphone and speaker in front of a party banner.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Comments: