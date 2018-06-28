A 50-year-old Hong Kong man was on Wednesday night arrested for suspected assault on a Democratic Party district councillor who was promoting Sunday’s annual July 1 march.

Central and Western District councillor Ng Siu-hong said he had been at the junction of Elgin and Shelley streets, near the Mid-Levels escalators, at about 6.45pm when he was confronted by his alleged attacker.

The man, believed to be the owner or manager of a nearby bar, chided Ng and pulled at him before kicking away the plastic stool Ng was standing on, causing him to fall and injure his arm.

Passers-by called police, and Ng was sent to Queen Mary Hospital.

The Democratic Party condemned the attack on the Mid-Levels East councillor, urging police to investigate fully to ensure the safety of public officers.

“Hong Kong is a pluralistic society, and we understand people often hold different political views,” the party said in a statement.

“Elected members will be more than happy to listen to the views of different stakeholders so policies can benefit the community and residents. [But] if they resort to violence because of different opinions, the Democratic Party will absolutely not tolerate it.”

It is understood Ng had opposed liquor licences in quieter neighbourhoods of the Mid-Levels.

Photos on Ng’s Facebook page frequently show him promoting different political causes from his stool at the same junction, usually with a microphone and speaker in front of a party banner.