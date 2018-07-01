Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has said tackling the city’s housing shortage will be her top priority in the coming year.

The chief executive vowed her government would seek to boost land supply through reclamation, improve living conditions, and give Hongkongers greater hope of one day being able to own a home.

In a wide-ranging interview with the media on Sunday, where Lam looked back on her first year in office, she also hinted that national security legislation would come sooner rather than later.

Beijing had allowed her freedom in dealing with issues within the city’s autonomy, the chief executive said, but she would not “shelve” the issue. Lam said she would continue to create “the favourable criteria [for implementing the legislation]” by improving public trust in the government.

“Trust and confidence need time to grow, Beijing understands this,” Lam said. “But, I will not put it [the legislation] high on a shelf and wait for some other day to do it – we have waited too long for many things, including economic and livelihood issues.”

Lam, who served as the city’s No 2 official from 2012 to 2017, also said there had been improvements in the chief executive’s relationship with the executive and legislative branches in the past year. She also “respected and supported” the judiciary.

On Hong Kong’s economy, Lam said she hoped to help the city integrate into Beijing’s Greater Bay Area project, which seeks to transform Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland cities into a global financial and innovation hub.

The chief executive will also continue her overseas visits to make sure other countries to not label Hong Kong as just “another Chinese city”.

On Friday, Lam announced a series of measures to tackle the city’s acute housing shortage, a raft of policies that include building affordable housing on at least six prime sites originally reserved for luxury homes, as well as cutting the chord between government-subsidised housing prices and private market rates.

The chief executive made it clear on Sunday these initiatives were not intended to cool down property prices.

“The effect of our housing measures cannot be [measured by changes] in property prices, because the prices can be affected by many factors,” she said. “We can make promises on how many homes to build, but that would depend on land supply as well.”

Lam said it is the government’s job to set directions on land and housing policies, and would elaborate on the topic in her policy address in October.

“Land supply will be a key point in my policy address. If you ask me, I dare to say that we need to reclaim land,” she said.

A government-appointed task force has been consulting the public on ways to increase land supply. Land reclamation is one of the 18 options listed for the consultation, which is expected to finish in September.



Lam said while the task force will only submit its report in December, she will meet the group and discuss the results of the consultation exercise, so that she can explain the issue in her policy address.