A blunt response from Hong Kong’s leader to a reporter’s question on land reclamation prompted a rare clarification from her office on Tuesday – insisting Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor had not threatened to only answer questions in Chinese in future.

At a media briefing before her weekly meeting with the Executive Council, Lam thought she had been asked the same question twice, first in Cantonese, and moments later in English.

She immediately said she had answered the question in Cantonese and would repeat the response in English.

The chief executive went on to tell Cathy Chu Man-ling, the director of information services, to consider “a better arrangement”.

“In future, we’d better arrange simultaneous interpretation for this media stand-up, because I [keep] on repeating the answers at each stand-up. I have answered exactly the same question in Cantonese, so I’m going to repeat what I said in Cantonese. But in future, the Director of Information Services may consider a better arrangement so that we don’t need to waste time,” Lam said, before going on to answer the question in English.

While the chief executive felt both questions were the same, they were actually different. The first reporter asked her if she would unveil her plans regarding the reclamation of land in October, while the question in English was on whether she would take public opinion on the matter into account.

Soon after, Eric Chan Kwok-ki, the director of the Chief Executive’s Office, told the Post Lam had no intention of skipping all questions in English in the future, and had merely been trying to highlight the time-consuming nature of answering in multiple languages.

The chief executive felt this might deprive the press of enough time to ask all the questions they had.

“The chief executive is always happy to speak English, and reply to media questions in English when asked in that language,” Chan said.

“It’s only that in Hong Kong reporters from different backgrounds can speak either Cantonese, Mandarin or English, so she thought that if she needed to repeat her answers in all three, time for more questions would be limited.”

According to her office, Lam was unaware that the English question had come from an RTHK reporter needing a sound bite for radio.

“At that moment, [Lam] thought the English question was exactly the same as the one asked in Cantonese and she would like to give time to other reporters to ask different questions,” Chan said. “She agrees English and Chinese should be treated with equal importance.”

RTHK spokeswoman Amen Ng Man-yee said the reporter was performing her duty, and was asking a “proper question”.



“She was asking in a normal and proper way,” Ng said.

Chris Yeung Kin-hing, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalist Association, said Lam’s comment was “extremely regrettable”.



Yeung, a former editor of the Post, said the remarks were “slightly insulting” for English media in Hong Kong.

“It gives the impression that [the government] does not value international society, or the English-speaking community,” Yeung said.

He said Lam was setting a bad example for other officials, and the incident may explain the decline in the English skills of Hongkongers.



Francis Lee Lap-fung, Chinese University School of Journalism and Communication director, said reporters often ask similar questions to get more “substantive” answers.



“It could be that the question had not been answered, or that the answerer was being evasive,” Lee said. He said having simultaneous interpretation would not rule out similar questions being raised.



Lee also said it was “strange” for Lam to have given instructions to the Information Services Department in front of cameras.