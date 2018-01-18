Pope Francis defends Chilean bishop accused of covering up sexual abuse

Pope Francis on Thursday strongly defended a Chilean bishop accused of covering up a priest’s sexual abuse of minors, amid protests in the country against the church’s history of abuse.

“The day they bring me proof against Bishop (Juan) Barros, then I will speak,” the pope said in response to a journalist’s question about the 61-year-old bishop, appointed by Francis in 2015 despite being accused of covering up another priest’s abuse of boys.

“There is not a single piece of proof against him. Everything is slander. Is this clear?” he said before celebrating open-air mass in the northern city of Iquique.

Bishop Juan Barros was attending the giant mass at Lobito beach near Iquique along with hundreds of other bishops and clergy.

Barros has been a conspicuous presence at both of the pope’s previous open-air masses and his meeting with clergy at the Santiago cathedral.

Days before the start of the visit on Monday, the US-based NGO Bishop Accountability said that almost 80 members of the Roman Catholic clergy had been accused of sexually abusing children in Chile since 2000.

Catholic churches burn in Chile as Pope Francis attempts damage control over sex abuse scandals

Local Catholic groups in his southern diocese of Osorno are demanding that Francis remove Barros for his ties to one of the highest-profile abusers, disgraced paedophile priest Fernando Karadima.

Barros “is a liar, a delinquent, who has amnesia after covering up for Karadima. He has covered-up abuses and should be in jail or at least dismissed,” said Juan Carlos Cruz, one of Karadima’s victims.

The Pope characterised as “calumny” allegations that Barros knew about the actions of and covered up for the South American nation’s most notorious paedophile priest.

Earlier this week Francis met and wept with survivors of abuse and asked Chileans for forgiveness for the actions of some priests.

That came amid protests in streets and outside churches, and after a number of Catholic churches in the country had been burned down by vandals.

But Francis has also been sharply criticised for his 2015 decision to appoint Barros as bishop in the southern city of Osorno. Barros was trained by the Reverend Fernando Karadima, whom the Vatican found guilty in 2011 of abusing minors over decades.

That defence appears to stand in contrast to Francis’ comments on the scandal in a 2015 letter. The Pope said in the letter that he contemplated asking for the resignation of Barros and two other bishops accused of knowing about Karadima’s abuses and sending them on year-long sabbaticals.

Francis ultimately did not go through with that plan.