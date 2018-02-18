A military helicopter carrying officials assessing damage from a powerful earthquake crashed Friday in southern Mexico, killing 13 people and injuring 15, all of them on the ground.

The Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that five women, four men and three children were killed at the crash site and another person died later at the hospital. The craft was carrying Interior Secretary Alfonso Navarrete and Oaxaca Governer Alejandro Murat, neither of whom had serious injuries.

A state government official who was not authorised to be quoted by name said the helicopter crashed into a group of people who had been spending the night outside after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. The department said the victims had been waiting for the helicopter, but did not provide more details.

Aftershocks had caused people to flee their homes for fear they would collapse.

The military helicopter apparently flipped and fell on top of the townspeople as it attempted to land.

Navarrete told local media that “as the army helicopter we were travelling in tried to land, the pilot lost control, the helicopter fell and flipped.”

Jorge Morales, a local reporter who was aboard the helicopter when it crashed, described harrowing moments as the pilot lost control and the helicopter attempted to touch down in a swirl of dust.

“The moment the helicopter touched down it lost control, it slid – like it skidded – and it hit some vehicles that were parked alongside the area that had been defined for the landing,” he told a Mexican television news programme. “In that moment, you couldn’t see anything, nothing else was heard beside the sound that iron makes when it scrapes the earth.”

Navarrete and Murat were evaluating reports of damage from the earthquake before the helicopter crashed.

The Defence Department said the Blackhawk helicopter suffered the mishap when it was preparing to land on a vacant lot in the city of Jamiltepec, about 19 miles (30 kilometres) from the area of Pinotepa Nacional.

Jamiltepec had just been struck on Friday by a 7.2 magnitude quake that caused significant destruction to the city.

But the magnitude 5.8 aftershock that struck about an hour after the strong quake led some residents of Jamiltepec to decide to spend the night outdoors, a common practise after strong shakes in the balmy region.

Both Navarrete and the defence department said they regretted the loss of life in Friday’s accident.

The accident was the latest embarrassment in little more than a month since Navarrete took over at the Interior Department, which oversees most political and security issues. Earlier this month, an intelligence agent from an agency overseen by Navarrete’s department was caught tailing an opposition presidential candidate.

About 50 homes were damaged, as well as the town hall and church, according to the Interior Department.

Two people suffered fractures and non-life-threatening injuries in Pinotepa Nacional.

The damage was minimal compared to a massive 8.2 quake that struck in the same general area on September 7 and a 7.1 magnitude quake on September 19, which killed 471 people and damaged over 180,000 houses in eight states, including Mexico City.

The US Geological Survey originally put the magnitude of Friday’s quake at 7.5 but later lowered it to 7.2. It said the epicentre was 33 miles (53 km) northeast of Pinotepa in southern Oaxaca state and had a depth of 15 miles (24 km).